UVa students, faculty members and guests perform in Fall Dance Concert

The Fall Dance Concert of the Dance Program of the Department of Drama at the University of Virginia will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Ruth Caplin Theatre.

This semester's guest artists are Maggie Small and Emily Wright.

Small performed with Richmond Ballet for 16 years before retiring in 2019. She originated many classical and contemporary roles. Small, who serves as vice president at Fred Astaire Dance Studio Richmond, will present her "Wild Swans Suite," which is based on a work that debuted at Richmond Ballet in April 2017.

Wright, who is based in Charlottesville, teaches classes at McGuffey Art Center, James Madison University and the Boston Conservatory at Berklee. Wright, the author of "Dancing to Transform: How Concert Dance Becomes Religious in American Christianity," will present "Lacunae," which explores concepts of gaps and disruptions as spaces of creativity and possibility.

She earned an MFA in performance and choreography from Arizona State University and a PhD in dance studies from Texas Women's University. Wright served as associate professor of dance at Belhaven University from 2008 to 2018.