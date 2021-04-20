UVa Drama will stream its New Works Festival on WTJU

The University of Virginia Department of Drama will present its fifth annual New Works Festival as five short audio dramas streamed on radio station WTJU-FM.

The New Works Festival, which features works written directed, performed and produced by students, will be available starting Tuesday.

The audio dramas are as follows:

■ "Strategy" by Avery Erskine, which explores a confrontation between a gubernatorial candidate and his daughter when she discovers he plans to use an anecdote from her life in an apology speech to lure voters.

■ "Half-hour Ride North" by Karen Zipor, which dives into a complex conversation between two childhood friends during a drive to Canada.

■ "The Lovers, Reversed" by Allison Kinney, in which a brutally honest psychic tells a young woman that love isn't in the cards for her and then offers to try to help her find someone to love.

■ "FUNeral" by Rainah Gregory follows a family that arrives at a funeral after receiving an invitation, but discovers that something seems a bit off.