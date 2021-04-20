UVa Drama will stream its New Works Festival on WTJU

The University of Virginia Department of Drama will present its fifth annual New Works Festival as five short audio dramas streamed on radio station WTJU-FM.
The New Works Festival, which features works written directed, performed and produced by students, will be available starting Tuesday.
The audio dramas are as follows:
■ "Strategy" by Avery Erskine, which explores a confrontation between a gubernatorial candidate and his daughter when she discovers he plans to use an anecdote from her life in an apology speech to lure voters.
■ "Half-hour Ride North" by Karen Zipor, which dives into a complex conversation between two childhood friends during a drive to Canada.
■ "The Lovers, Reversed" by Allison Kinney, in which a brutally honest psychic tells a young woman that love isn't in the cards for her and then offers to try to help her find someone to love.
■ "FUNeral" by Rainah Gregory follows a family that arrives at a funeral after receiving an invitation, but discovers that something seems a bit off.
■ "Boys the Musical" by Isabella Ullmann features music composed by Vaheed Ali Talebian. An 18-year-old woman is pressured to rebrand herself as a party animal as she begins her college career, but at the risk of being totally untrue to herself, she must be assertive about what she wants.
After the script selection process, faculty mentors Dave Dalton and Doug Grissom decided to produce this year's plays as audio dramas. Several works lent themselves to the format, including "Strategy" and "The Lovers, Reversed," because they had small casts in one location that resolved much of the conflict through dialogue. Presenting the new works as audio dramas also offered everyone room for creativity and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In keeping with COVID protocols, the directors, actors and sound engineers could not share the same room, which is how audio dramas normally are recorded. UVa Drama found a solution by creating pop-up recording studios throughout the building. The casts used Zoom to listen to one another's work while recording their own voices on separate tracks from the safety of isolation.
The festival will be available starting Tuesday at https://new-works-festival.pinecast.co/.