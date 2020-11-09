UVa Drama presents ‘Love and Information’

The University of Virginia Department of Drama will present a streamed production of “Love and Information” by Caryl Churchill at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Faculty members Dave Dalton and Mona Kasra are leading the production, which explores a media-obsessed culture through a succession of more than 50 scenes involving more than 100 characters. Fifteen actor-filmmakers joined the production, taking two weeks’ worth of crash courses in filmmaking, sound, script analysis and other essentials before diving into the scenes they wanted to create.

Along the way, the students learned how to direct short films with their phones. They learned how to build casts, lead rehearsals and accommodate the physical distancing requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The play examines a variety of human emotions through a lens of today’s information climate. It asks how humans’ pursuit of information is affecting their search for love.

For tickets, which are free, go to https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41905.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.