UVa Department of Drama resumes live performances Thursday

The University of Virginia Department of Drama will resume in-person performances when Leah Nanako Winkler’s “Diversity Awareness Picnic” opens at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Ruth Caplin Theatre.
Michael Jerome Johnson will direct the satire, which explores the challenges and potshots faced by employees of the fictional Johnson Brown University who are planning a mandatory group activity for Diversity Awareness Week. Performances will continue at 8 p.m. Friday; 8 p.m. Oct. 14, 15 and 16; and 2 p.m. Oct. 17. Tickets are on sale at the UVa Arts Box Office and online at tickets.artsboxoffice.virginia.edu/events for $14; $12 for seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members; and $8 for students.
Coming up next in the season is “When the Rain Stops Falling,” which will be presented Nov. 18, 19 and 20 and Dec. 3, 4 and 5 in the Culbreth Theatre. UVa associate professor and digital media artist Mona Kasra will create large-scale digital projections to offer metaphors to explore the issues of climate change. The play also focuses on mistakes made by parents and how their children need to deal with them.
Next is “How to Live on Earth,” which opens Feb. 24, 2022, in the Caplin. MJ Kaufman’s story, inspired by the Mars One project, follows four people who are on the shortlist for an epic adventure to Mars. There’s only one catch: They’ll never be able to come home. The play explores what to leave behind, what to keep and what it means to give one’s life for something greater than oneself.
Matt Radford Davies directs the play, which continues on Feb. 25 and 26 and March 1, 2 and 3.
“!6 Winters, or the Bear’s Tale” brings the season to a close in the Culbreth. Performances are set for April 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30.
Written by Mary Elizabeth Hamilton and directed by Kate Eastwood Norris, the comedy-drama echoes Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale” with the story of the queen of Sicilia, who fakes her own death and hides in a cabin in the woods. The play explores the reimagining of social constructs and looks at how people create new paths in the face of repression.
The Arts Box Office is in the Drama Building on Culbreth Road. Parking is available in the adjacent Culbreth Road Parking Garage.