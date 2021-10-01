UVa Department of Drama resumes live performances Thursday

The University of Virginia Department of Drama will resume in-person performances when Leah Nanako Winkler’s “Diversity Awareness Picnic” opens at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Ruth Caplin Theatre.

Michael Jerome Johnson will direct the satire, which explores the challenges and potshots faced by employees of the fictional Johnson Brown University who are planning a mandatory group activity for Diversity Awareness Week. Performances will continue at 8 p.m. Friday; 8 p.m. Oct. 14, 15 and 16; and 2 p.m. Oct. 17. Tickets are on sale at the UVa Arts Box Office and online at tickets.artsboxoffice.virginia.edu/events for $14; $12 for seniors and UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members; and $8 for students.

Coming up next in the season is “When the Rain Stops Falling,” which will be presented Nov. 18, 19 and 20 and Dec. 3, 4 and 5 in the Culbreth Theatre. UVa associate professor and digital media artist Mona Kasra will create large-scale digital projections to offer metaphors to explore the issues of climate change. The play also focuses on mistakes made by parents and how their children need to deal with them.