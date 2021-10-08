UVa Department of Drama cancels season's first play

The University of Virginia Department of Drama has canceled its production of "Diversity Awareness Picnic," its first scheduled presentation of the new 2021-2022 season.

"With great regret, the Department of Drama announces the cancellation of its production of 'Diversity Awareness Picnic,''' Richard Will, the department chairman, said in a news release. "We very much appreciate the support of our patrons, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Ticket holders may contact the UVa Arts Box Office for refunds. Tickets for all remaining UVa Drama shows are available at the box office as well, which can be reached online at tickets.artsboxoffice.virginia.edu/events.

The season will continue with the next show on the schedule. Marianne Kubik will direct "When the Rain Stops Falling," which opens Nov. 18 in Culbreth Theatre.