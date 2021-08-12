United Nations of Comedy Tour returns for 10th annual show Nov. 6

The 10th annual visit of the United Nations of Comedy Tour is scheduled for 8 p.m. Nov. 6 at Charlottesville's Paramount Theater.

This year's lineup will include Funnyman Skiba, a four-time BRET Comic View Allstar; Liz Miele, who has performed on Comedy Central, Hulu and ASX; Brendan Eyre, who has appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and Comedy Central; and Antoine Scott, who has been seen on "Showtime @ the Apollo" and Bill Bellamy's "Who Got Jokes?" on TV ONE.

Out of an abundance of caution, masks will be required, even if patrons have been fully vaccinated. Masks will be provided upon request.

Tickets are $39.50 and are available online at theparamount.net and unitednationsofcomedy.com and from the Paramount's box office at (434) 979-1333.