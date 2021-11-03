United Nations of Comedy Tour offers variety of perspectives

Eyre said he hopes to release a new comedy album in the spring, because “there wasn’t much to do during the pandemic but write.” Like Scott, he savors getting back in front of audiences.

“It’s a big part of my life,” said Eyre, who co-hosts the “Rad Dudecast” podcast and has appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “It’s my job, but I genuinely enjoy it. I really do feel lucky that people put their trust in me for their night out.”

The observational comic looks forward to bonding over laughter and a chance to “bring a little relief into people’s lives,” Eyre said. “I like to make people forget a little bit about their troubles and bond over laughter. Boy, it does seem as if the world is getting in bad shape, but there’s so much to be optimistic about. Things are going to be all right.”

Don’t expect weighty issues in his set, which may touch on everything from the zoo of his childhood to lonely-looking abandoned scooters. “I never have been one of those comedians that makes big important statements about politics,” Eyre said. “I’m talking about silly stuff. That’s what’s important to me. For me, it has always been about the simple, mundane things that I like to give a second look.”