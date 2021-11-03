United Nations of Comedy Tour offers variety of perspectives

If you’re ready for a good laugh after a long year and a half of canceled fun, close quarters and undefined nagging tension, rest assured that four comedians who are heading to Charlottesville for the 10th annual United Nations of Comedy Tour are happy to make it happen.
Host comic Funnyman Skiba, Liz Miele, Brendan Eyre and Antoine Scott say they will take the Paramount Theater stage at 8 p.m. Saturday with a heightened sense of gratitude and a few extra reasons to laugh.
“It gives me more appreciation of what can be taken away from you,” said Scott, who has made national audiences laugh on “Showtime at the Apollo” and Bill Bellamy’s “Who Got Jokes?” After getting back on stage after the long lockdown delays, “you just want to give it your all,” he said. “Keep an eye out for me being me — bringing some funny, bringing some energy.”
Scott said he has missed the fans most of all — “the roar of the laughter from the audience,” he said.
There’s plenty of humor and a been-there sense of camaraderie in shared burdens, whether the topic is rising gas prices or the seemingly endless pandemic. “We’re all hurting,” Scott said, and the fact that “they’re not the only ones concerned about it” seems to give people permission to laugh.
“The crowds are ready to laugh,” Scott said. “They don’t care at this point if you go up there with a puppy or a cat and jump over it a few times. They’ll be happy.”
Eyre said he hopes to release a new comedy album in the spring, because “there wasn’t much to do during the pandemic but write.” Like Scott, he savors getting back in front of audiences.
“It’s a big part of my life,” said Eyre, who co-hosts the “Rad Dudecast” podcast and has appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “It’s my job, but I genuinely enjoy it. I really do feel lucky that people put their trust in me for their night out.”
The observational comic looks forward to bonding over laughter and a chance to “bring a little relief into people’s lives,” Eyre said. “I like to make people forget a little bit about their troubles and bond over laughter. Boy, it does seem as if the world is getting in bad shape, but there’s so much to be optimistic about. Things are going to be all right.”
Don’t expect weighty issues in his set, which may touch on everything from the zoo of his childhood to lonely-looking abandoned scooters. “I never have been one of those comedians that makes big important statements about politics,” Eyre said. “I’m talking about silly stuff. That’s what’s important to me. For me, it has always been about the simple, mundane things that I like to give a second look.”
Miele said she’ll be bringing pandemic jokes, breakup jokes — “it was somewhat my fault, but partly the pandemic’s fault,” she said — and some material she simply wouldn’t have in her repertoire had she not had stretches of time to develop it.
“I’m used to traveling around the world, and I didn’t leave my bedroom for a year,” Miele said. “I have a three-minute joke about hating math.” The new 45-minute skin care regimen she started during lockdown draws laughs of understanding. And her pandemic epiphanies leave her marveling at the very nature of comedy performance. Fans who can spread out, relax and listen under the Paramount’s COVID prevention protocols may share her sense of gratitude for the theater’s comfortable setting.
“It’s so funny: The typical comedy club setting is the most dangerous one,” Miele said, rattling off its virus-toting vices — closed-in basement settings with elbow-to-elbow audiences, plenty of spraying droplets and air that isn’t the freshest. “We were one of the first [performance genres] to shut down and one of the last to open.”
The need to work, and the need to share laughter with weary fans, brought comics out of the lockdown shadows into what Miele called “comedy speakeasies.” New York’s comics often danced along the edges of pandemic rules, venturing outdoors to perform on rooftops and in parks.
“At my most positive [moments] during this time, I felt like I was part of comedy history,” Miele said. At the lowest points, it was more like, “Is this my life? Comedy in front of a tree?”
Miele is grateful to perform at the Paramount. “I love the theater,” she said. “Pre-pandemic, outdoors is the worst setup for comedy. The biggest thing about those low ceilings is that it traps the laughter. When everybody laughs at the same time, it just hits you. It’s so nice.”
Funnyman Skiba, whose offstage name is William Wright, is back on the road with a renewed sense of enthusiasm and purpose after a loving celebration planned by his wife, Lydia.
“I have more passion for it. I’m doing skits. I’m writing more than ever before,” Wright said. “It’s like I’m a flower and I’m getting more rays from the sun.”
Wright’s wife somehow found a way to surprise him with a birthday party in May that brought in friends and relatives who filled distanced folding chairs in their cul-de-sac. How the Lady Wright’s Delights lifestyle maven managed to plan a party of that scale while keeping it a surprise from him still mystifies Wright, who treasures a gift she gave him that day: a crystal microphone award recognizing his 25th anniversary in comedy.
The joy snapped him out of a pandemic-fueled funk and refreshed his ability to enjoy the humor in everyday life. One new source of comic material and daily enjoyment is Truck, his pandemic pup — the English bulldog he’d always wanted. Wright said “God steered him to us” after five previous families didn’t work out.
Wright gives his wife credit for spoiling Truck. “She’s an animal lover to the fullest,” he said. “If she had her way, our house would be ‘Wild Kingdom’ or a zoo. She keeps telling me she wants a monkey, and I keep telling her, ‘Noooooooo.’”
He and his wife stay busy with their thriving catering business, which has branched out to providing individually packaged hot meals and sandwiches for funerals and continues to host bustling curbside food pick-ups on Friday afternoons. Coming from someone who knows how to make people feel welcome, his praise for Charlottesville hits close to home.
“That’s why I feel so comfortable here,” he said. “The hospitality. I love Charlottesville.”
All four comics said the United Nations of Comedy Tour stands out because it offers space for plenty of points of view.
“We have a unique take on everything,” Miele said. “What makes comedy great in general is that you can have the same thing and have so many different perspectives on it.”
Miele credits tour founder Ty Cooper with “such a great eye for good writers and great talent.” Wright said that, over the years, he and Cooper “have been associates, and we’ve turned into family. It’s a blessing to have him in my life.”
Scott said he loves hanging out and catching up with the other comics and relishes the tour’s gathering of “a different brand of comedians with their own views on the world and a different angle on the way they see things.”
Wright agrees. “We’re bringing it from all angles, and you’re getting a different show from each person,” he said.