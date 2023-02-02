Tickets are on sale for "Orpheus and Erica," a new Victory Hall Opera production that reimagines Gluck's "Orpheus and Eurydice" in American Sign Language. The new ASL play by Miriam Gordon-Stewart with Willy Conley and poetry by Gregory Orr uses Gluck's opera as its counterpoint and asks, "How far would you go to save a life?"

"Orpheus and Erica" will be presented at 8 p.m. on March 21, 23 and 25 in Cabell Hall Auditorium at the University of Virginia. Co-directed by Alek Lev and Gordon-Stewart, the show is conducted by Christine Brandes. The UVa Chamber Singers will be led by Michael Slon.

The production stars Brenda Patterson, John Maucere, Jennifer Zetlan, Amber Zion, Chuanyuan Liu and WAWA Snipe. It will be presented in Italian and ASL with English supertitles.

Tickets will be sold exclusively through the UVa Arts Box Office at artsboxoffice.virginia.edu, at the door and by phone at (434) 924-3376.

Tickets are $35 for general admission; student tickets are free.

Learn more about the production at victoryhallopera.org.