Tickets on sale for Live Arts' online May 20-23 show

"We Are the Ones We Have Been Waiting For: Our Ancestors Breathing" will be presented online at 8 p.m. May 20, 21 and 22 and 2 p.m. 23 by Live Arts, and pay-what-you-can tickets are on sale.

Mariela Edwards is writing and directing the show, which is produced in partnership with Writers Remembered: A Literary Collective of Black Women with technical assistance from Light House Studio. Expect an evening of storytelling, poetry, music and dance that puts a spotlight on Black women who have been unsung heroines and freedom fighters throughout history.

For tickets, go to livearts.org or call the box office at (434) 977-4177, Ext, 123. Each ticketholder will receive a Zoom link and instructions for accessing the livestreamed performance.