Tickets go on sale Thursday for Tom Segura's Paramount show

Actor, comedian and writer Tom Segura will bring his "Tom Segura: I'm Coming Everywhere — World Tour" to Charlottesville's Paramount Theater at 7 p.m. Nov. 14. Tickets will go on sale to Paramount Members and Paramount Star Circle Members at 10 a.m. Thursday; sales open to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Segura is known for his Netflix specials, including "Ball Hog," "Disgraceful," "Mostly Stories" and "Completely Normal." He also co-hosts the "Your Mom's House" podcast with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, and the "2 Bears 1 Cave" podcast with Bert Kreischer.

To get tickets, go to theparamount.net/event/upfront-inc-presents-tom-segura or call the box office at (434) 979-1333. To pick up tickets in person at the box office, hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Friday