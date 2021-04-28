Tickets go on sale Saturday for opera production at Schuyler quarry

Victory Hall Opera is planning to present “Soundflight,” its latest production, at 6 p.m. July 24 at The Quarry Gardens at Schuyler. The rain date in 6 p.m. July 25.

The program will make the most to the qualities of voices and voices that carry outdoors, evoking a time before microphones.

Look for Korean-American tenor Adam Diegel, star of the Metropolitan Opera’s Ring Cycle, who will perform in “Soundflight” with dramatic soprano Tracy Cox, known for her work with the Met and Los Angeles Opera. They will be joined by percussionist I-Jen Fang, Katy Ambrose on French horn and other brass instruments and accordionist and composer Simone Baron.

Meet at the Visitor’s Center during the afternoon to learn more about the site’s history as a soapstone quarry. Owners Bernice and Armand Thieblot have transformed the site into a preserve that is home to more than 800 plant species.

Tickets are $40 and will go on sale starting Saturday at victoryhallopera.org. Only 50 tickets will be available.