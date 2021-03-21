Theater companies join forces for 'Birthday Club' world premiere

Slice some cake, pour a glass of wine and tell the years to take a hike. This weekend, you can see the world premiere of a new play without leaving the house.

"Birthday Club," a new work by Phil Olson, will be presented online at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. The local production by Persimmon Tree Players and Victory Hall Players, the community theater group run by Scottsville's Center for the Arts nd the Natural Environment, will be credited when Samuel French publishes the play.

The cast includes Mandy Shuker as Cheryl, Emily Kinkead as Emily, Jennifer LaFleur as Abbie, Kelly Kroese as Kathy and Victoria Byler as Sarah. Courtney Walker and Kristin Freshwater are teaming up as co-directors, with Tom Green as producer and technical director and Mike Montgomery as sound engineer.

Cheryl, Abbie, Emily and Kathy first started gathering to celebrate each other's birthdays while their friend Jennifer was battling cancer. A vacancy has given the Birthday Club room to consider bringing in a new member, and the founding members need to decide whether Sarah, a young employee of Cheryl's who is less worldly than the others, has what it takes.

Tickets are on a pay-as-you-wish basis, with a suggested price of $15 per household or $10 per person. Additional donations to help the community theater groups present future productions are welcomed. For registration and information, go to persimmontreeplayers.org or svilleartsandnature.org.

