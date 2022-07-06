'The Sound of Music' brings 'butterfly feeling' back to Paramount

Audiences expect stirring moments in “The Sound of Music” — everything from humor to loyalty to love. But since the pandemic began stirring feelings of isolation and fear, the timeless Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II musical has a way of bringing out a different emotion with its message of freedom.

“It’s very liberating,” said Leanne P. Clement, the new general director of Charlottesville Opera. “After being kept in a cocoon and coming out of the cocoon, there’s a butterfly feeling.”

“The Sound of Music” will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday to open Charlottesville Opera’s new season at the Paramount Theater. The 127-member opera company will be back at the Paramount for the first time since the pandemic began.

For Clement and her team, “there’s a lot of gratitude. People are passionate, but overall, people are grateful to be back in the space doing the things we love.

“It’s very emotional to see performers coming back into the theater. Artists will always tell you performances are better when they have audiences to engage with.”

Clement and her family moved to the area over the Memorial Day weekend, but she’s no stranger to Central Virginia. She grew up in Louisa County and earned a degree in English from the College of William and Mary before moving to Louisiana to pursue her master’s and doctorate in opera at Louisiana State University.

She found work as a singer and in the office for Opéra Louisiane. “I ended up sticking around,” Clement said; she became general director there in 2011. And when she discovered a chance to pursue her love of opera just an hour from her hometown, she jumped at the chance to return to Central Virginia.

“Opera is my passion,” Clement said. “When this [opportunity] came up, I was kind of amazed.”

“The Sound of Music” is likely to resonate in new ways with audience members emerging from cloistered pandemic retreats and grappling with painful headlines. Clement said the story of the musical von Trapp family’s narrow escape from the Nazi regime may bring to mind the plight of contemporary families fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

“That’s what we see at the end of ‘The Sound of Music’ — the von Trapps becoming refugees,” she said. “It’s a real opportunity for conversation.”

Listen for Maria Valdes as Maria, Branch Fields as Capt. Georg von Trapp and Claudia Chapa as Mother Abbess. The cast also includes Erin Rose as Sister Berthe/Frau Schmidt (cover), Simone Brown as Sister Margaretta/Maria (cover), Hillary Schranze as Sister Sophia/Mother Abbess (cover) and Dalton Woody as Franz/Captain von Trapp (cover).

Playing the von Trapp children will be and Emily Solo as Liesl von Trapp, Graham Anderson and Carson Frey as Friedrich, Lucy Stelow and Bristol Hux as Louisa, Lawrence Stelow and William Mathew as Kurt, Audrey Chen and Ariana Vasquez as Brigitta, Lorelai Clement and Charlotte Merrill as Marta and Hazel Levinovitz and Lila Rogers as Gretl.

Also in the cast are Logan Webber as Rolf Gruber/Baron Eberfeld (cover), Madeline Coffey as Baroness Elsa Schraeder/Sister Margaretta (cover), Greg Sliskovich as Mat Detweller/Admiral von Schreiber and Rolf Gruber (cover), Jacob Suryzn as Herr Zeller/Franz (cover), Jaime Webb as Frau Zeller/Baroness Elsa Schraeder (cover), Rashard Deleston as Baron Eberfeld/Max Detweller (cover), Karli Forte as Baroness Eberfeld/Liesl von Trapp (cover) and Joseph Leon as Admiral von Schreiber/Herr Zeller (cover).

Cara Consilvio is the director, and Michael Slon will conduct. Steven Carey is assistant conductor, Barry Steele is lighting/scenic director and Rachel Herrick is costume coordinator.

The pandemic has not taken its final bow, so the opera company and the theater staff will be keeping a close eye on safety protocols to keep both performers and audience members safe.

“We will not be performing in masks,” Clement said. “We will be rehearsing in masks in smaller spaces. We’re really following state and CDC guidelines at the Paramount.”

Masks are optional for audience members at this time, and visitors no longer need to provide proof of vaccination to enter the theater. Before you head to the Paramount, it’s still a good idea to take a moment to check out the COVID-19 safety policy at theparamount.net for the latest guidelines, because the team is staying vigilant.

“The Paramount is so great to work with,” Clement said. “The staff is excellent, and so flexible.”

Coming up next in Charlottesville Opera’s season is Franz Lehar’s “The Merry Widow,” which will be presented at 7:30 p.m. July 22 and 2 p.m. July 24. Stephanie Havey will direct, and Larry Loh will conduct.

Clement said audience members can look forward to performances by Caroline Worra, who also is Charlottesville Opera’s new artistic director, as Hanna Glawari and Richard Troxell as Count Danilo — plus “great dancing numbers” featuring a collaboration with Charlottesville Ballet. Both productions are likely to give audience members a boost.

“They are so uplifting — and, I think, just what the community needs,” Clement said. “Opera really is for anyone and everyone.”

To learn more about the productions, go to .For tickets and information, go to theparamount.net.