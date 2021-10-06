'The O'Malley Gambit' pictures meeting between pirate chieftain and queen

Official documentation proved elusive. “The chronicles of the time were written by priests, and she was an uppity woman,” Monaghan said.

Luckily for those who’d like to learn more about O’Malley, she made quite an impression on the English, who wrote home quite a bit about “this pain-in-the-neck woman who was a pirate,” Monaghan said. “We know that she was a pirate and a rebel — and a thorn in England’s side.”

O’Malley requested and was granted an audience with Queen Elizabeth I to prevent the execution of her captured son, and their advisers and courtiers were not included in the conversation. The fact that the women’s words were not recorded left room for art and theater to explore the many facets that made their meeting so remarkable.

“No one knows what they said to each other, because no one [else] was in the room,” the playwright said — but, “without bloodshed, these women reached an agreement. The son did get freed. We know that they did come to an agreement.

“At the time, women were property. To me, it was just so intriguing that it happened at all — and it happened in 1593.”