'The O'Malley Gambit' pictures meeting between pirate chieftain and queen

If it’s true that well-behaved women rarely make history, a local playwrights’ group is hoping to find out what they may have talked about when men weren’t listening.
Starting Friday, Charlottesville Playwrights Collective is presenting an original play about an Irish chieftain feared by the British and the famous English queen who granted her an audience in 1593 to plead for her captured son’s life.
Fran Smith is directing Kate Monaghan’s “The O’Malley Gambit” in the black-box performance space at Belmont Arts Collaborative this weekend and next. Monaghan said the latest production by a group formed by members of the Playwrights’ Lab at Live Arts drew inspiration from a tantalizing discovery during a family vacation, and it has been “a long time a-borning.”
Monaghan, one of the original founders of the playwrights’ collective, and her husband were off the traditional tourist path in Ireland during a 2003 visit to his family’s County Donegal farm community when they went through a town called Westport. “That was sort of the hotbed of Grace O’Malley information,” Monaghan said.
Monaghan was fascinated to learn about O’Malley, who followed her father as leader of the O Maille seafaring dynasty in Ireland’s County Mayo at a time when England’s Tudors were pursuing control over Ireland. O’Malley was a woman in leadership at a time when a woman led England; she was respected enough to receive the royal audience she sought and well educated enough to converse with the monarch in Latin.
Official documentation proved elusive. “The chronicles of the time were written by priests, and she was an uppity woman,” Monaghan said.
Luckily for those who’d like to learn more about O’Malley, she made quite an impression on the English, who wrote home quite a bit about “this pain-in-the-neck woman who was a pirate,” Monaghan said. “We know that she was a pirate and a rebel — and a thorn in England’s side.”
O’Malley requested and was granted an audience with Queen Elizabeth I to prevent the execution of her captured son, and their advisers and courtiers were not included in the conversation. The fact that the women’s words were not recorded left room for art and theater to explore the many facets that made their meeting so remarkable.
“No one knows what they said to each other, because no one [else] was in the room,” the playwright said — but, “without bloodshed, these women reached an agreement. The son did get freed. We know that they did come to an agreement.
“At the time, women were property. To me, it was just so intriguing that it happened at all — and it happened in 1593.”
Live Arts’ Playwrights’ Lab long has given local writers useful feedback and fellowship to get short, original plays polished and staged; the recent “Locally Sourced” production demonstrated the depth and variety of the resulting works. Charlottesville Playwrights Collective fills a different need by providing mutual support for crafting full-length plays and striving to get them produced, which can be daunting to emerging playwrights.
“Full-length plays are an enormous undertaking, in terms of personnel and finances,” Monaghan said. Without the staffing and resources of a theater company, the playwright often must shoulder costuming, casting, set design and other practical concerns instead of focusing on refining the script. The collective helps keep the playwright from getting bogged down by too many responsibilities on the way to watching the curtain rise.
“There is a policy that the playwright whose play is going up is the producer,” she said. “I will be listed as the playwright.”
Having the collective’s support is giving Monaghan room to make her play the best it can be.
Becoming a playwright has given the longtime actor a deeper resolve to making her lines shine, as actors are committed to delivering lines as presented. Written permission from a playwright is needed to alter words and lines of plays that aren’t in public domain, and Monaghan understands the dilemmas presented by lines that resonate differently over time.
“When I’m an actor, I think I have always felt an obligation to say exactly what the playwright has written,” Monaghan said. One of her most uncomfortable moments on stage was in a production of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” in which “I played an old racist lady who used the N-word. That word stuck in my throat every night.”
The enriching atmosphere provided by the collective helps Monaghan focus on creating a script that will serve actors and audiences well over time.
“When you take a script that you think is done and you put it in rehearsals, that’s how you find out what needs fixing,” she said, adding that she found several spots in which “my love of history got in the way.”
Once actors are speaking the lines a playwright has labored over, it’s easier to hear how they’ll go over with an audience. Monaghan was able to spot and correct a section in which an explanation of Elizabeth’s family background and sibling relationships muddied the pace.
“I thought I had taken out all the unnecessary history, but I was wrong.” she said cheerfully.
Admission to “The O’Malley Gambit” is on a pay-hat-you-can basis, with a suggested donation of $15. Learn more about the production at cvilleplays.org.