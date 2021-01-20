'The Mom Journals' at Live Arts explores motherhood through monologues

“There are always going to be times when you’re raising children together that you aren’t always on the same page. As a stay-at-home parent, there are struggles that my husband sympathizes with but doesn’t know what they are, because I’m home with them more.”

Walker said the character of Beth pays tribute to the tenacity and hope of women who deal with infertility. “I think she’s really kind of a nod to how strong and patient I’ve known several women to be,” she said.

Walker said she’d love to see an in-person version of “The Mom Journals” around Mother’s Day, if gathering restrictions have eased by then.

If motherhood and fertility are sensitive topics, be aware that this show includes discussion of miscarriage, abortion, mental illness and the death of a family member.

Performances of “The Mom Journals” are planned for 8 p.m. Jan. 28, 29 and 30 and 2 p.m. Jan. 31. Once you buy your tickets, you’ll receive a Zoom link and instructions for viewing your livestreamed performance.

Tickets are $20 per household; get them through the box office at livearts.org or call (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123. Pay-what-you-can tickets can be purchased for the opening-night performance at 8 p.m. Jan. 28.

Coming up in the spring season will be “Let Go of Me” by Kelley Van Dilla from March 25 to 28 and “We Are the Ones We Have Been Waiting For” by Mariela Edwards from May 20 to 23. There’s still time to reserve season pass tickets by emailing darryl@livearts.org.

