'The Glass Menagerie' helps put some pieces back together

In “The Glass Menagerie” by Tennessee Williams, shy Laura Wingfield would rather lead a quiet life at home tending to her collection of fragile animal figurines. Instead, she is so overwhelmed by an in-person typing class that’s supposed to help her build a more self-sufficient future that she becomes physically ill.

Her mother, Amanda, ditches the pain of reduced circumstances by lingering in a past that swirled with exciting social events and the luxury of accepting invitations or turning them down. And her brother, Tom, aching for adventure and chafing under the responsibilities of supporting the family, seeks escape in alcohol and evenings at the cinema.

When Four County Players opens its new production of Williams’ haunting classic Friday evening, audience members settling into their seats in the community theater’s intimate Cellar space will get a sense of the suffocating environment that’s wearing down the Wingfield family. It’s the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that audience members will return to the smaller, more compact space, and director Derby Thomas said that pandemic-fueled experiences of isolation, confinement, disappointment and loss will give them new insights into the 1944 drama.

Starting this weekend, performances are planned for 8 p.m. Fridays, 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 23.

“It’s an opportunity for us to get back together in The Cellar, but you in the audience cannot escape from the fate of the Wingfield family as you could in a proscenium theater,” Thomas said. “We’re coming back out of our homes. It’s a perfect time as we come into — I hate this term — a ‘new normal.’”

Thomas directs a cast that includes Geri Schirmer as Amanda Wingfield, Rosemary Armato as Laura Wingfield, Cole Edwards as Tom Wingfield and Andy Davis as Jim O’Connor, a co-worker of Tom’s who’s invited to pay a visit to Laura as a possible suitor.

Armato, who has performed in numerous Shakespeare productions, and Edwards, who has performed in the Culpeper area, are newcomers to Four County Players, Thomas said. Fans know Schirmer from her work in all kinds of roles. Thomas said that audience members who’ve seen Davis in a variety of comic roles will savor his dramatic skills here.

“I’ve never had a bad cast, but this cast is fantastic,” said Thomas, who first started participating in Four County productions in 2001. “They’ve put in the work outside of rehearsals.”

Thomas said Armato and Edwards have formed a convincing sibling bond, which matters in a play that all but quivers with the playwright’s regret that he was not able to change heartbreaking circumstances for his own sister.

The blend of veterans and newcomers is particularly appropriate for a production in Four County’s 50th-anniversary season. The cast’s ability to jump in and form a believable family together shows how the community theater itself has thrived over half a century of comedies, dramas and volunteer devotion, Thomas said.

“We didn’t make it 50 years because it was all the same people,” Thomas said, adding that fresh energy traditionally has come “from people who could pick up a paintbrush on a Saturday and go on to auditioning for a play to ushering to get in for free” — and from the open-hearted regulars who welcome them.

“The more things change, the more things stay friendly and inviting. We see new faces, and every time someone new walks in the theater, there’s a warm embrace,” Thomas said. “People come and pitch in.”

The creative team includes Sophia Schlicht as production stage manager, Laura Mawyer as producer, Devynn Thomas as costume and properties designer, Kim Faulkinbury as lighting designer, Megan Hillary as scenic designer, Carl Schwaner as sound designer and engineer, Sid Wood as lead carpenter, Addy Sokolowski as assistant stage manager, Gary Warwick White as production manager, Jennifer Phelps as theater operations manager and Edward Warwick White as marketing director.

Tickets are $15. Space is limited in The Cellar, so reservations are recommended; go to fourcp.org or call (540) 832-5355. Remember to wear a mask while you’re in the building, regardless of your vaccination status.