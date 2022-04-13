'The Children' finds depth in decades-long relationships

Some of life’s biggest ideas are easier to grasp when explored on the scale of human relationships. When “The Children” opens Friday at Live Arts, the dance between resistance to change and an inevitable need to change requires its partners to stand face to face.

Originally scheduled to open in the spring of 2020, the Central Virginia premiere of playwright Lucy Kirkwood’s eco-thriller is a meaty show for experienced actors diving into layers of past connections, decisions and choices coming home to roost.

“It’s a very, very well-written play, and it’s very funny. I think it’s also a play that speaks to my generation,” director Betsy Rudelich Tucker said. “It speaks to a responsibility for the mess we’ve made of the world.”

Her cast includes Kat Maybury as Hazel, Jane McDonald as Rose and David Minton as Robin. Together, they’ll bring the story to the stage with a rich sense of responsibility, enduring relationships and humor.

When Hazel and Robin retired, they believed they’d traded careers as nuclear scientists for a quieter life in an isolated seaside home, but their English idyll is a short distance from an environmental disaster “exclusion zone.” The arrival of Rose, a former colleague, stirs up all kinds of shared memories — and a reality that can’t be ignored when the couple learns exactly why Rose is paying them a visit after all these years.

“The Children” takes place on a single afternoon and evening. It’s important not to reveal too much about the story ahead of time, but audiences can expect depth, humor and wit in the midst of a tale that will resonate during today’s complex moment in history.

“It is a cathartic play — a unity of time, place and action,” said Tucker, who has directed more than a dozen shows for Live Arts. “Anything that touches home is framed with wit and intelligence.”

As for the characters, “they’re all intriguing in their own ways,” Tucker said.

Also bringing the show to life are producer Will Kerner, assistant director and dialogue coach Liesel A. Robinson, production stage manager Rain Eguiguren, scenic designer Kerry Moran, lighting designer Joshua Reid, sound designer John Holdren, costume designer Amy Goffman, properties designer Leena Rose Miller and choreographer Colleen Kelly.

The show gives its three cast members a chance to depict the complexities of ties that stretch back four decades but still feel fresh in their wounding and wondering power. The bonds capture “that right-out-of-college, first-job kind of friendships and relationship triangles” that will ring true with audience members of all ages.

“I think it’s good for all people,” said Tucker, who said she knew the play was the right fit for Live Arts when she saw it in London in 2017.

“Despite its bleak circumstances, it ends on a positive note,” Tucker said. “It speaks to our moment, to today, to this very instant.”

Mark your calendars for two special events.

After Friday’s opening-night performance, there will be a reception and a champagne toast. Immediately after the April 28 performance, there will be a talkback session with audience members.

Before you head to the theater, check out the pandemic safety protocols at livearts.org.

Remember to wear your mask at all times while inside Live Arts’ building. Audience members and volunteers ages 18 and older will be asked to show proof of full vaccination before entering. If you don’t feel well, it’s easy to trade in your ticket for one to a performance on a night you’re feeling better. And if you end up testing positive for COVID-19 within 14 days of being at Live Arts, be sure to let production manager and volunteer coordinator Liz Howard know at liz@livearts.org.

Thursday’s preview sold out, as have Friday’s and Saturday’s performances. For tickets or details, go to livearts.org or dial (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123.

