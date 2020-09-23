'The Charlottesvillians' videos offer playful takes on hometown characters

Horan, known for her award-winning one-woman show “Cry of the Mountain,” recently portrayed an artist inspired by photographer Nan Goldin in “The Deuce” on HBO and has appeared in films, television shows and roles on New York stages.

Day, a filmmaker who recently served as assistant director on HBO’s “How To with John Wilson,” has been busy as a producer and director.

Together, they’ve created a cast of composite characters that capture the Charlottesville archetypes they remembered from their years back home. And when the pandemic brought their creative ventures to a halt a few months back, they headed home and renewed their acquaintances.

“We actually came to Charlottesville in April because the film and television industry basically froze,” Horan said.

Returning to their hometown during the early days of the pandemic gave Day and Horan a chance to spend time outdoors and catch up with old friends.

“We visit a lot because our families still live in Charlottesville, but we haven’t lived in Charlottesville since high school,” Horan said. “It has been really lovely. We’ve been hiking a lot and been outside a lot.”