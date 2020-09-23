'The Charlottesvillians' videos offer playful takes on hometown characters

This roast comes with a warm, smooth finish — and heart notes of hometown pride.
Kitty, a real estate agent and equestrian, exudes a sense of old Virginia money. Chase, aka The Slice, is a celebrity in disc golf circles whose true loves are music festivals and pizza. Vritti has embraced yoga and social media influencing since bidding her sorority days farewell. Ray Pile, your friendly neighborhood Uber driver, bleeds Cavalier orange and blue and cheerfully presents himself as a jack of all trades. And then there’s Brett, a theater stage manager and techie who presents workshops with her partner on the finer points of female pleasure.
Actress Adelind Horan and writer and director Ted Day are bringing these characters to life in “The Charlottesvillians,” a mockumentary-style video series on Instagram that pokes affectionate fun at some of the familiar characters in local neighborhoods. Folks who aren’t on Instagram can catch up with the characters on YouTube.
“It’s something close to home for us, too,” Horan said. “There’s a little bit of us in each of them.”
“It wouldn’t be a sustainable thing if we were only making fun,” Day said. “The compassion is what’s driving it.”
The names of these Tandem Friends School alumni may sound familiar, too, from years of participating in Live Arts productions together before they moved to New York City a decade ago to pursue careers in the arts.
Horan, known for her award-winning one-woman show “Cry of the Mountain,” recently portrayed an artist inspired by photographer Nan Goldin in “The Deuce” on HBO and has appeared in films, television shows and roles on New York stages.
Day, a filmmaker who recently served as assistant director on HBO’s “How To with John Wilson,” has been busy as a producer and director.
Together, they’ve created a cast of composite characters that capture the Charlottesville archetypes they remembered from their years back home. And when the pandemic brought their creative ventures to a halt a few months back, they headed home and renewed their acquaintances.
“We actually came to Charlottesville in April because the film and television industry basically froze,” Horan said.
Returning to their hometown during the early days of the pandemic gave Day and Horan a chance to spend time outdoors and catch up with old friends.
“We visit a lot because our families still live in Charlottesville, but we haven’t lived in Charlottesville since high school,” Horan said. “It has been really lovely. We’ve been hiking a lot and been outside a lot.”
Time back in town also gave Horan and Day a chance to flesh out a cast of characters they’ve created for a pilot of a television show. “We wanted to start to develop these characters as real people,” Horan said.
“One of the characters, Chase, is based on an amalgam of many archetypes at Tandem Friends School,” Day said. “So far, we haven’t had anyone take offense.”
Horan portrays all the characters, and at this point, there aren’t plans for having the different figures interact directly with each other. There may be some peripheral ties revealed along the way between and among different characters, however.
The creative duo believes that although the characters in “The Charlottesvillians” will feel particularly familiar to local residents, they’ll strike a chord with anyone who has had a hometown.
“First of all, it’s not specifically a comedy account,” Day said. “It’s about the characters. We don’t think you need to be from Charlottesville to get them.”
“When we’ve sent it around to people around the world, they recognize these characters,” Horan said.
Check out the show on Instagram at @thecharlottesvillian.
On YouTube, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEb1kSxqjHnYJYA1IL-4LfQ?view_as=subscriber.
