Teen cast brings 'Into the Woods' to life at Live Arts

There’s a version of “Into the Woods,” a demanding musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, that makes some allowances specifically for young performers. When Live Arts opens its production on Friday evening, its cast of 17 performers ages 14 to 20 won’t be using it.

Instead, the cast is using the Tony Award-winning score and book that follows time-honored fairy tale characters beyond their happy endings to explore why it’s important to be careful what we wish for.

“Sondheim is no easy feat for adult, trained vocalists,” said director Jessica Harris, who’s working with music directors Xavier Taylor and Austin Robey. “You’re in for a good time with Sondheim anytime, but this cast is really pouring something new into it.”

The musical “takes the characters we all know and turns it on its head and challenges our understanding,” Harris said. “They pour themselves into this work, and it is a blessing to be able to gather. To create such a positive, creative community has been such a gift.”

The cast includes Eliza Banaszak, Marya Brice, Korinne Brier, Reese Bryan, Samaria Corbett, Soren Corbett, Gabrielle James, Hope King, Mercedes Lam, Teddy Lepage, Franny Rabasa, Chloe Rogers, Nik Scott, Simon Skinner, Ezra Smith, Lyra Day Tusing and Hannah Zimmerman. Their director said audience members “will see not only their talents, but their hearts.”

The creative team includes Joshua Harris as production stage manager, Geri Carlson Sauls as choreographer, Faith Carlson as scenic designer, Austyn Nowell as lighting designer, Jay Berget as sound engineer, Maelisa Singer as costume designer, Maggie Rogers as properties designer and Laura Rikard as intimacy choreographer.

The pandemic presented challenges of its own, including bouts of illness that required the cast to rehearse via Zoom at times and take the action outdoors for comfortable distancing at others.

Rehearsing outdoors on the Mountaintop Montessori campus started as a way to keep everyone safer during the pandemic, but it also lent an edge of realism to the fairy-tale setting. Different lines in the songs seemed to take on new resonance under real trees, especially when birds overhead seemed to sing almost on cue.

“Then it started pouring down rain almost on cue,” Harris said with a chuckle.

The team found inspiration in the second-act song “No One Is Alone,” which took on new resonance for performers who’d battled isolation, lockdown and loss while yearning for the change to take the stage together.

The director said the teens are a resilient bunch who have been supportive of each other throughout the process. Their hard work has yielded a production that will transport audiences, and they’ve built memories together that’ll linger happily ever after.

Harris is founder and artistic director of Empowered Players, a Fluvanna County-based arts education nonprofit that helps keep arts accessible to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, and serves as co-chair of the Theatre for Youth Division of the Virginia Theatre Association. She is well aware of the power of young people to bring fresh interpretations to shows audiences already think they know, and she looks forward to sharing this team’s achievements with audiences this weekend.

“Kids are special, and they deserve to have spaces that are just for them,” she said.

Masks are required, and everyone ages 18 and older needs to provide proof of immunization. To check out the latest pandemic safety policies before you attend, go to livearts.org/covid.

“Into the Woods” will be presented through July 31. Tickets are $20; seniors and students pay $15. Get them at livearts.org, or dial the box office at (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123.