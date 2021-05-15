Stressbusters: Wilson School of Dance takes tenacious approach

Dancers from Wilson School of Dance will demonstrate what they’ve learned during a challenging pandemic year when they perform at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Thanks to pandemic safety precautions, only dancers’ family members will be able to attend the performance in Glenmore Country Club’s ballroom.

The performance will be livestreamed for everyone at https://youtu.be/_ars5FsqhFc. Each of the program’s six segments will honor a principle the dancers valued during a year that challenged them to find new ways to study and rehearse — adaptability, bravery, determination, enthusiasm, courage and fortitude.

One of the dances was choreographed by Ashley Mock around words from a poem written by one of the dancers. Each of the dancers recorded a phrase to be shared over the music to the song “Lonely.” In one of the many challenges faced by the dancers this year, the poet will not be able to dance in the piece, thanks to a stress fracture she sustained. She will be reciting her verses instead.

Wilson School of Dance will offer summer classes, and fall classes will be conducted in person at 3114 Proffit Road. Learn more by calling (434) 973-5678 or going to wilsonschoolofdance.com.

