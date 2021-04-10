Stressbusters: Monticello takes Founder's Day festivities online

President Thomas Jefferson’s birthday will arrive as scheduled on Tuesday, but part of the celebrations presented by his beloved home will be moving online.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual in-person event will replaced by a live virtual question-and-answer session with Jefferson interpreter Bill Barker at 1 p.m. Tuesday, which will be streamed on Monticello’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and website at monticello.org.

Founder’s Day festivities typically include the presentation of Thomas Jefferson Foundation Medals by the University of Virginia and the Thomas Jefferson Foundation at Monticello at a formal dinner. As a result of the pandemic, the architecture medal will be presented in a Zoom event on Monday, and the presentation of the other three medals — in law, citizen leadership and global innovation — will be scheduled for a time when in-person events will be safer to attend.

Francis Kéré, a Burkinabé architect renowned for his commitment to sustainability and his innovative communal approach to design, will speak in a virtual Thomas Jefferson Medalist in Architecture Public Talk at 5 p.m. Monday. To register for the Zoom event, which can accommodate 1,000 participants, go to arch.virginia.edu.