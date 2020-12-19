Stressbusters: 'Home for the Holidays' helps you celebrate in safety

What’s better than a holiday-themed musical revue featuring favorite local performers sharing songs, recollections and humor? The ability to sit back and enjoy it on your own schedule.

“Home for the Holidays: A Four County Players Musical Revue” can be streamed on demand through Jan. 3, 2021. Head to fourcp.org to get your connection to a holiday special filled with 4CP veterans and newcomers.

Edward Warwick White is the director, and Kristin Baltes is musical director. Producers are Leslie Claire Wood and Gary Warwick White; providing the production stage management are Karen Schlicht and Sophia Schlicht. Kim Faulkinbury is lighting designer, Carl Schwaner is sound designer, Edward Warwick White is scenic designer, Michael Kneller is master carpenter and Shannon Montague is Zoom production editor.

The cast includes Geri Carlson Sauls, Cadessa Davis, Christian Eberle, Stephanie Finn, Kristen Franklin Heiderstadt, Lindsay Goodrich Komline, Nick Heiderstadt, Anna Grey Hogan, Stephanie Kowalczyk, Jaime Kurtz, Lisa Medders, Shannon Montague, Parker Nelson, Wendy Novicoff, Doug Schneider, Kristen Scott Bell, Carrie Soubra, Gary Warwick White, Ken Wayne and Leslie Claire Wood. Look for special appearances by Jeff Ward and Oliver Heck.