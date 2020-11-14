Stressbusters: Four County Players explores zaniness of customer service calls

If you’ve ever marveled at the absurdity of life during a customer service call — whether you were the one doing the calling or the one answering the phone — a new play is bringing the sentiment to a home screen near you.

Four County Players will be presenting its first full-length Zoom production in live performances at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Nov. 22.

“Help Desk: A Stay-at-Home Play,” written by Don Zolidis, is a one-act comedy that dives into the many reasons why people are seeking customer service help these days — and the often hilarious results.

Derby Thomas directs the production; Wendy Novicoff is the producer. The production stage managers are Anneliese Mabie and Connor Wells.

The cast includes Rinzin Thonden Alling, Nathan Anderith, John Baker, Andy Davis, Matthew Ellis, Abby Jenkins, Paige Campbell Johns, Geri Carlson Sauls, Meridian Stiller, Hannah Vidaver, Becca Vourvoulas, Jeff Ward, Annie Way and Cate Wells.

Be sure you have the latest version of Zoom; if in doubt, go to zoom.us/download.

The performances are live, and offered only on these five dates; recording of the shows is prohibited, thanks to royalty restrictions.