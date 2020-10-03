Stressbusters: Four County Players beginning virtual audition sfor 'Help Desk'

Four County Players is seeking a cast for its first fully virtual production through — you guessed it — virtual auditions.
Derby Thomas will be in the director’s chair for “Help Desk: A Stay-at-Home Play” by Don Zolidis, which will be presented live on Zoom at 7 p.m. Nov. 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 as part of the community theater’s creatively rebooted 48th season. The comedy, which dives into the humorous side of customer service calls, was written to be performed virtually.
Today’s the final day to get your pre-recorded audition video turned in, so go to fourcp.org to read more about the auditions and then go to https://rb.gy/fuuonz to upload your submission.
Call-backs will be conducted this week, and rehearsals are expected to begin the week of Oct. 11. The exact rehearsal schedule will depend upon actors’ availability.
If you’ve always wanted to give community theater a try, here’s your chance to be in at the beginning of a whole new way of bringing stories to audiences.
Actors must be at least 16, and the cast needs at least five members of any race or gender. To audition, go to https://rb.gy/fuuonz and follow the instructions for uploading your audition video. Direct any questions to Thomas at sirderby@hotmail.com or the production manager at gary@fourcp.org.
Four County Players also will be teaming up with Live Arts for a Live Arts Coffeehouse event at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at facebook.com/livearts/live. Live Arts has started its new season of creative offerings online, so here’s your opportunity to see familiar faces from both theater companies from the comfort of home.
And keep an eye out for future episodes of “The Green Room,” 4CP’s new talk show on Facebook Live. Edward Warwick White is your host.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!