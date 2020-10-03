Stressbusters: Four County Players beginning virtual audition sfor 'Help Desk'

Four County Players is seeking a cast for its first fully virtual production through — you guessed it — virtual auditions.

Derby Thomas will be in the director’s chair for “Help Desk: A Stay-at-Home Play” by Don Zolidis, which will be presented live on Zoom at 7 p.m. Nov. 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 as part of the community theater’s creatively rebooted 48th season. The comedy, which dives into the humorous side of customer service calls, was written to be performed virtually.

Today’s the final day to get your pre-recorded audition video turned in, so go to fourcp.org to read more about the auditions and then go to https://rb.gy/fuuonz to upload your submission.

Call-backs will be conducted this week, and rehearsals are expected to begin the week of Oct. 11. The exact rehearsal schedule will depend upon actors’ availability.

If you’ve always wanted to give community theater a try, here’s your chance to be in at the beginning of a whole new way of bringing stories to audiences.