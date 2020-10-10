Stressbusters: Fluvanna starts arts season with 'The Niceties' on Zoom

Fluvanna County Arts Council will open its new season with an online performance of a timely play that dives into issues of race, oppression, ambition and who gets to write history.

“The Niceties,” a play by Eleanor Burgess, will be presented on Zoom at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 and 3 p.m. Oct. 25.

Burgess’ play follows Zoe, a Black student, and Janine, her white history professor, as they meet on a college campus in 2016 to talk about a paper Zoe is writing about the American Revolution. Zoe’s argument is that the American Revolution would not have succeeded without the institution of slavery.

Janine insists that Zoe needs more primary sources; Zoe responds that documentation from enslaved people are rare. What begins as a conversation about backing up arguments soon turns into intense examinations of white privilege, racism, perspective and entitlement in academia and the nation as a whole.

Tickets are free. Registration is available at fluvannaartscouncil@gmail.com.

Fluvanna County Arts Council presents a variety of performances and events at Carysbrook Performing Arts Center in Fork Union. The former school auditorium, built in 1934 and reopened in 1997 after an extensive renovation, is known for its acoustics.

Stay up to date by visiting carysbrook.org. For details, dial (434) 842-1333.

Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress. Contact her at (434) 978-7249 or jsathe@dailyprogress.com

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.