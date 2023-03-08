Grammy Award-nominated vocalist, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Stokley is heading to Charlottesville's Paramount Theater next month for an evening of celebrating the arts through spoken-word poetry, soul music and rhythm and blues.

The University of Virginia’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is presenting the event, "Ellington's Evening of Music and Poetry," at 7 p.m. on April 8. More artists are expected to join the lineup soon.

The event is hosted by UVa's Office of African American Affairs, 101.3 Jamz, "In My Humble Opinion" on 101.3 Jamz, Black Professional Network of Charlottesville and Strong Quality Music.

Stokley is best known for his work with the renowned R&B group Mint Condition, in which he was lead singer and drummer. He launched a solo career in 2017 with the release of his debut album, "Introducing Stokley," which included the top five Billboard singles "Organic" and "Level." Over the years, he has worked with Prince, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson and other stars.

Tickets are free and can be reserved online at www.theparamount.net, in person at the box office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by phone at (434) 979-1333. Tickets also will be available at the door, and the box office will be open one hour before the performance.