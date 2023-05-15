Many fans discovered Audra McDonald on the small screen as Liz Reddick in "The Good Fight" on Paramount+, Dorothy Scott in "The Gilded Age" on HBO or Dr. Naomi Bennett on "Private Practice." Other viewers enjoyed watching her combine her loves for musical theater and television by playing Mother Abbess in NBC's "The Sound of Music Live!"

Still others found her on Broadway in roles that have netted her a record six Tony Awards, including for "Carousel," "Ragtime," "Master Class," "A Raisin in the Sun," "The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess" and "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill."

When McDonald takes the stage at Charlottesville's Paramount Theater on Wednesday for "An Evening with Audra McDonald," the Juilliard School-trained soprano will share some of her favorite musical theater songs in a show at which she hopes audience members will make themselves at home.

"I like to make my concerts feel as if we're all in a living room," McDonald told The Daily Progress. "What I like about concerts is the opportunity to tear down that fourth wall and communicate."

Expect works by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein III, Duke Ellington, Stephen Sondheim and George and Ira Gershwin, among others.

"I explore the whole songbook, as it were," of the American musical theater canon, McDonald said. "I pick songs that have had meaning to me."

When asked how she balances acting roles with singing engagements, McDonald replied with a chuckle, "It takes a village."

"Usually, I concertize on the weekends," McDonald said. "When 'The Good Fight' was running, usually you only filmed Monday through Friday. Usually, I'm doing theater during [the television] hiatus."

McDonald also has pursued her love of another art form that unites storytelling with stirring music: opera. Two of her Grammys honored the recording of "Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny" at Los Angeles Opera. Her other credits include "La voix humaine" and "Send" at Houston Grand Opera.

Entertaining has been a precious part of McDonald's life since the 6-year-old standout's church performance of "A Violet in the Snow."

"I had the little solo," she said. "I knew that I felt most like myself when I was singing and performing."

By age 9, McDonald was participating in community theater productions. Time spent on stage felt freeing and encouraging in the wake of a childhood ADHD diagnosis.

"When I was on stage, I seemed to settle into myself and found a calmness," she said.

Following her heart into art has brought McDonald an enriching world of learning experiences — not only in terms of repertoire and technique, but also in human connections and awareness.

"What I love about theater is you learn not just about yourself," McDonald said. "You learn about humanity, other people, other cultures. In doing that, it opens your mind." The result, for the person who explores wholeheartedly, is "a more humane person and a broader view," McDonald said. "It brings people together."

McDonald's four children share her love of music. All four play piano, and the oldest and youngest play violin as well. One daughter, a music minor in college, plays bass and sings.

"Even if none of them go into musical theater, they all have a deep-seated love of it," McDonald said.

Whether she's acting or singing, McDonald savors the time she gets to spend with her children and her husband, actor Will Swenson.

"The me time becomes very important," she said. "It's about them."

On Wednesday evening, it's about the audience at the Paramount, and the power of musical theater to tell stories, tug at heartstrings and lift hearts out of wearying routines.

"I don't know where I'd be without it," McDonald said about performing. "It's a big part of who I am."

Tickets for Wednesday's show are $225, $99.75, 74.75 and $49.75. Get them online at theparamount.net, stop by the Paramount's box office in person between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays or call (434) 979-1333.