'Soundflight' brings opera voices to Schuyler quarry

"We knew immediately we'd found an environment that had everything we needed," Gordon-Stewart said.

For the singers and instrumentalists, a setting that is at once intimate and immense is a nurturing welcome back into the world of performing in front of audiences and building musical connections.

"During the pandemic, every singer in the world was out of work," Gordon-Stewart said. "Being a performer is a calling. It's the reason we were put on this earth."

Performers and audience members will share something special. "They're also going to be experiencing something they've ever done before," she said.

Audience members can start the evening at the Visitor's Center to learn more about the history of soapstone mining in Nelson County and the work that owners Bernice and Armand Thieblot have done to turn the quarry into an inviting space for guests. Before the music begins, there's time to eat and relax; picnics are welcome, and pre-purchased meals from Feast! can be reserved.

The sold-out performances of "Soundflight" will be presented at 6 p.m. Saturday and Monday at The Quarry Gardens at Schuyler, which is at 1643 Salem Road in Schuyler. The rain date for Saturday's performance is 6 p.m. Sunday; the rain date for Monday's is 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Keep in mind that there will not be seating, and that the event will require audience members to walk around a half-mile trail. For all the details, go to victoryhallopera.org.

