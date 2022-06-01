'Soundflight 2' leads music fans back into Quarry's wonderland

Last summer, Victory Hall Opera’s inaugural performances of “Soundflight” at The Quarry Gardens at Schuyler sold out in four minutes. The enchanting experience of sharing music outdoors with audience members who’d been hungering for both live music and immersion in nature prompted the local opera company to do something it has never done before: an encore.

“I’ve been searching my whole life for an acoustic outdoors that does not require amplification,” said soprano Miriam Gordon-Stewart, Victory Hall Opera’s artistic director. “When we discovered the Quarry site, it was an answer to a prayer.”

Performances of “Soundflight 2” will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Sunday, Tuesday and June 9 at the Quarry’s Picnic Pavilion. Audience members will be guided along pathways to listen to the music while walking or standing, surrounded at every step by what Gordon-Stewart calls “an opportunity for wonder.”

Gordon-Stewart and baritone Jorell Williams will sing. This year’s instrumentalists include Will Holshouser on accordion, Kelly Peral on oboe and Karlyn Viña on percussion. Together, they’ll revisit the magic of the 2021 experience, which drew pandemic-weary audiences from isolation to a nurturing natural setting, but while reaching for something enriching and new.

They’ll share repertoire that spans centuries and genres — everything from operatic to spiritual to popular and folk music. Listen for works by Mozart, Puccini, Bach, Leoncavallo, Copland, Verdi, Morricone and Carly Simon, to name a few.

“It was a very special time last year. It was a return to live theater,” Gordon-Stewart said. “It felt almost like a blessing, like a healing process, for a lot of audience members.”

Experiencing the music in the midst of nature “takes us back to a time when music was a common language for us,” she said. “It definitely gets us in touch with the lives that go back to the beginning.”

Be prepared to hear some unbilled voices. “The frogs do sing along, and the birds sing along, and respond to different instruments,” Gordon-Stewart said.

During last year’s performances, bullfrogs particularly responded to the booming alphorn, and percussion instruments often seemed to be accompanied by buzzing insects.

“The birds quite often will sing along with the singing,” Gordon-Stewart said.

“It’s so rare. We could spend a lifetime looking for something that works this well.”

The visceral appeal of the first event persuaded Victory Hall Opera to do something again for the first time. For a company accustomed to presenting one-time experiences, “Soundflight 2” offered opportunities to build on lessons learned.

Some insights were logistical; “we know the best spots in the Quarry to hear from and sing from,” Gordon-Stewart said. Early June also offered the likelihood of more pleasant temperatures.

Others spoke to the production’s ability to sing straight into listeners’ hearts, answering a longing for live performance silenced at the height of the pandemic.

The speed with which last year’s performances sold out took the opera company by surprise. Folks were driving down from the Washington, D.C., area and up from South Carolina to listen at the edge of a former stone quarry that’s now surrounded by gardens. And both people who’d missed out the first time and those who wanted to experience it again were thrilled to hear that it would be offered anew.

“It opened our eyes to how much interest there was for this kind of experience,” Gordon-Stewart said. “There’s really kind of a frenzied excitement about this event. The unexpected nature of opera and this outdoor setting really appealed to people.”

The pandemic remains with us, and if you haven’t felt ready to venture out to live performances yet, several factors make “Soundflight 2” a choice to consider. The performances are outdoors, and it’s easy to keep a comfortable distance from others while enjoying the music.

“It might be affected by the weather, but it won’t be affected by the pandemic,” Gordon-Stewart said.

The garden trails will be closed before the concert begins, but it’s fine to arrive anytime after 5 p.m. to have a picnic and stop by the Visitors’ Center to learn more about the quarry’s history and the gardens’ creation. Non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase; with cliffs and uneven surfaces in generous supply, leaving alcohol at home may be a wise choice. Be sure to choose your footwear with paths covered in wood chips in mind; there are no paved surfaces. Bring along bug spray and sunscreen as needed for comfort.

Tickets are $45; students pay $15. Rain dates are Saturday, Monday, Wednesday and June 10. Head to victoryhallopera.org to learn more about the production and grab your tickets.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.