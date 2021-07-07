Show finally going on for 'Moon Over Buffalo'

After all the drama created by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year and a half, Persimmon Tree Players’ actors are savoring the return of the little things.

Take the first post-restrictions table reading for the community theater company’s production of “Moon Over Buffalo,” which cast member Tom Green fondly called “the show that never ends and ever begins.”

“When we got together for the first time and read from the scripts together, one of the guys said, ‘Wow. That really scratches an itch,’’’ Green said. “There was relief in just the feeling that we were together, reading.”

Green said he has a deeper appreciation now for “just how much fun it is to be together and enjoy something together. Goofing around while we’re backstage.” In a recent moment that reminded them all of the sheer joy of performing, one of the actors took a dress form from the actors’ green room for an impromptu waltz across the stage that stirred the kind of laughter they’d all missed.

Rehearsals for Ken Ludwig’s perennially popular screwball comedy originally began in January 2020 and screeched to a halt on March 13 as pandemic safety precautions launched a cascade of shutdowns and cancellations in Fluvanna County and across the nation.