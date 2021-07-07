Show finally going on for 'Moon Over Buffalo'

After all the drama created by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year and a half, Persimmon Tree Players’ actors are savoring the return of the little things.
Take the first post-restrictions table reading for the community theater company’s production of “Moon Over Buffalo,” which cast member Tom Green fondly called “the show that never ends and ever begins.”
“When we got together for the first time and read from the scripts together, one of the guys said, ‘Wow. That really scratches an itch,’’’ Green said. “There was relief in just the feeling that we were together, reading.”
Green said he has a deeper appreciation now for “just how much fun it is to be together and enjoy something together. Goofing around while we’re backstage.” In a recent moment that reminded them all of the sheer joy of performing, one of the actors took a dress form from the actors’ green room for an impromptu waltz across the stage that stirred the kind of laughter they’d all missed.
Rehearsals for Ken Ludwig’s perennially popular screwball comedy originally began in January 2020 and screeched to a halt on March 13 as pandemic safety precautions launched a cascade of shutdowns and cancellations in Fluvanna County and across the nation.
The eagerly anticipated opening night in April came and went without dimmed lights, laughter and applause. The team applied for permission from the play’s publisher to present a virtual version online instead, but securing those rights would have required recording a performance in person, which just wasn’t happening under lockdown.
The mere notion of farce, with its slammed doors, pratfalls and seemingly contagious confusion, took on an entirely new resonance at a tense and baffling moment in time, and Persimmon Tree Players team members were determined to make sense of it all somehow for themselves and their audiences. A handful of hardy, carefully distanced faithful turned out for a small performance later that summer when restrictions began to ease for sparse outdoor gatherings, but the physical comedy never truly had its moment in the spotlight. Until now.
Green captured a sentiment that shook up people from every discipline after the pandemic put life as they knew it on pause.
“Theater people think theater is going to be there forever,” Green said.
“We never had a chance. We built the set back in March [2020] and had our first rehearsal on it. The next day was when the governor made the announcement shutting everything down.”
At long last, the show will go on for “Moon Over Buffalo,” thanks to a picturesque outdoor location at Cunningham Creek Winery and a team that simply refused to give up, Performances are planned for 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday outdoors at Cunningham Creek Winery.
Chip Staples directs a show that brings together two newcomers and the rest of the original cast.
Green and Jennifer LaFleur portray George and Charlotte Hay, traveling actors who are performing in “Cyrano de Bergerac” and “Private Lives” with a repertory theater company in Buffalo, New York. Kristen Pace and Kate Green play their daughter, Rosalind Hay, and Stevie Loebs plays Ethel, Charlotte’s hearing-impaired mother.
Brooke Agee plays Eileen, a company actress. George Gaige plays attorney Richard Maynard.
Two cast members are new to Persimmon Tree Players: Emerson Helmbrecht, who portrays company manager Paul Singer, and Tom Lever, who plays Howard, Rosalind’s fiancé.
The outdoor setting at Cunningham Creek Winery will allow audience members to spread out and enjoy some local food while watching the comic confusion unfold.
Local Eats is offering a picnic box that offers a choice of sandwich — chicken salad, BLT, turkey and a veggie wrap — served with chips, fresh fruit cup and chocolate chip cookie. Call (434) 207-3558 in advance to order and purchase your meal. Wahoo BBQ is serving a selection of platters, sandwiches and sides; call (434) 589-2286 to learn more. Food orders will be delivered an hour before showtime; keep in mind that Wahoo BBQ’s selections will not be available on Sunday.
If you aren’t planning to order something to eat, you still can savor a little time to feed your soul and be an audience member again. After all, there are so many unanswered questions to chew on.
Will George and Charlotte Hay stay together in spite of all the chaos? Will they ever get their chance to star in a Frank Capra film? And just how many times can a door slam during a single night of comedy, anyway? Central Virginia audiences finally will get the chance to find out.
“The only issue we have now is crossing our fingers and toes hoping for good weather,” Green said.
For tickets, which range from $75 to $10, go to persimmontreeplayers.org and look for the SimpleTix purchase link. Reservations for tables were getting snapped up quickly as of press time.