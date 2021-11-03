'She Echoes on the Vine' brings cadence and 'cool'

“Each play in the season has had a different cadence, but they have all flowed together,” Scott-Jones said. “There’s a synchronicity with all five of them. They all have this underlying beat, this rhythm, that harkens back to a drum. That’s something that’s very different about Black theater.”

She pointed out that two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson frequently mentions the musicality in Black theater. His own influence was blues.

“She Echoes on the Vine” brings not only its “aesthetic of cool,” but also a nuanced and validating presence of dark-skinned Black women that adults and girls alike can savor as they see some of their own perspectives and experiences unfolding on stage. Scott-Jones said Marcus explores how women see themselves in connection to their families and to their ancestors.

“It’s one of those shows that absolutely speaks to an individual experience, but also a universal experience,” Scott-Jones said. The cadence of words also calls attention to the strength of the oral tradition in Black families and communities, which has kept names, achievements and histories alive for people whose stories often didn’t get preserved adequately or accurately in conventional records.