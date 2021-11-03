'She Echoes on the Vine' brings cadence and 'cool'

Fans of the rhythms of language and its interplay with music can attend Charlottesville Players Guild’s production of “She Echoes on the Vine” this weekend and get caught up in what Leslie Scott-Jones calls “the aesthetic of cool.”
Original jazz music has been composed for the play by Aiyana Marcus, which already has a “a beautiful cadence that moves from poetry to prose to spoken word,” Scott-Jones said. If you’re the kind of listener who’s happy to get lost in the rhythms of words and who loves hearing people speak, this play has a way of capturing your imagination, she said.
“The words are already visceral, but when you add music, it’s beautiful,” Scott-Jones said.
“She Echoes on the Vine,” to be performed at at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, follows a dark-skinned Black woman’s journey as she tries to deepen understanding of her own life experiences by learning more about her grandmother’s past.
The cadence evident in Marcus’ craftsmanship doesn’t stop there. Scott-Jones said there’s a rhythm to this final show of Charlottesville Players Guild’s current season and the preceding four, which included “Vinegar Hill” by Teresa Dowell-Vest, “Thirty-Seven” by Scott-Jones, “See About the Girls” by Ti Ames and “Tamesha” by David Vaughn Straughn.
“Each play in the season has had a different cadence, but they have all flowed together,” Scott-Jones said. “There’s a synchronicity with all five of them. They all have this underlying beat, this rhythm, that harkens back to a drum. That’s something that’s very different about Black theater.”
She pointed out that two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson frequently mentions the musicality in Black theater. His own influence was blues.
“She Echoes on the Vine” brings not only its “aesthetic of cool,” but also a nuanced and validating presence of dark-skinned Black women that adults and girls alike can savor as they see some of their own perspectives and experiences unfolding on stage. Scott-Jones said Marcus explores how women see themselves in connection to their families and to their ancestors.
“It’s one of those shows that absolutely speaks to an individual experience, but also a universal experience,” Scott-Jones said. The cadence of words also calls attention to the strength of the oral tradition in Black families and communities, which has kept names, achievements and histories alive for people whose stories often didn’t get preserved adequately or accurately in conventional records.
The oral tradition presents challenges of its own, as different family members may have been entrusted with different stories over the years, and all have worth as pieces of a larger puzzle. Some may be difficult to confirm with documentation. One relative may have grown up with a salient detail to a family story that other loved ones never heard.
The more one learns about an ancestor’s life, appreciation deepens not only for the legacy handed down, but also for the character and courage of the person who persevered.
“It’s not just about how our lives unfolded because of how their lives unfolded,” Scott-Jones said. “You may find yourself saying, ‘I had no idea how strong this person was.’ You don’t know until you ask those questions.”
The power of words, music and cool give this weekend’s show plenty of inspiration for reflection.
“It’s not a shoot-’em-up,” Scott-Jones said with a warm laugh. “It’s a very deep, layered and engaging conversation. It’s gorgeous.”