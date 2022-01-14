 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shakespeare at the Ruins returns July 15 with 'As You Like It'

Shakespeare at the Ruins, a perennially popular series of outdoor William Shakespeare plays presented by Four County Players and Barboursville Vineyards, will be back in the historic Barboursville Ruins from July 15 to 30.

John Holdren will direct "As You Like It."

The production will open Four County Players' 50th-anniversary season in the ruins of Gov. James Barbour's mansion, which Thomas Jefferson designed. The mansion was destroyed by a Christmas Day fire in 1884.

The show under the stars will include Barboursville wines and local food trucks. 

Information on auditions and ticket sales will appear at a later date at fourcp.org.

