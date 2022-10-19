'Sense and Sensibility' gets fresh new perspectives

Instagram hadn’t been invented yet when characters in “Sense and Sensibility” struggled to protect their reputations at all costs, but they behave as if they already were afraid of it.

When the University of Virginia Department of Drama presents playwright Kate Hamill’s energetic adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved first novel at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Ruth Caplin Theatre, its closer glimpse of the high-stakes world the 18th-century characters inhabited will feel as familiar and fresh as this morning’s selfie.

Director Marianne Kubik said plenty of emotions are in play as the curtain rises on the production.

For one thing, gratitude for being able to work together in person after the pain and frustration of pandemic isolation is strong, and cast members and the creative team are savoring the experience of creating theater together after time apart.

Kubik said that returning to in-person rehearsals and work last semester felt “freeing.” The word she uses for this semester is “refreshing.”

“It is amazing. It is like normal,” Kubik said. “This semester, I thought, ‘This is what it feels like to be home again.’”

A bittersweet note comes from the fact that it’s likely to be the final performance together for the third-year MFA candidates involved in the production. Kubik said part of the production’s joyful energy comes from the eagerness of undergraduates and graduate students to collaborate.

“They have just embraced the energy of working with the grad students,” the director said of her undergraduate cast members. “They are working together as colleagues. The grad students are mentoring undergrads in the working space. There has been a lot of joy and laughter in the room. I think the students embraced it from the beginning; they’ve been cast since April.”

Despite the high-stakes nature of some of the storylines, “it’s a comedy,” Kubik said. “There is a lot of comedy in Jane Austen. She’s like the female version of Anton Chekhov. This is lighter. We’re learning what it’s like to evoke a different time period.”

Taking part in a theatrical production in college can create an ethereal feel and memories to treasure. To the director, it’s clear that these students aren’t taking anything for granted — especially after pandemic shutdowns ended up limiting the numbers of in-person experiences students could enjoy during their college theater careers.

“UVa students are hard workers. They always are, but I think they put extra work into this because they want to enjoy this,” Kubik said. “They’re enjoying everyone’s company and diving into a story that so many people know and adore.”

Ah, the story. Hamill’s playful adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility” helps bring home to UVa’s young actors the zero-sum gravity of the marriage Olympics of the upper-crust characters’ era, plus a more universal glimpse of the lasting consequences of impulsive actions and moments that can take a lifetime to live down. Kubik said the cast takes seriously “being able to take on this story with responsibility and agency as well.”

Over the summer, audience members who saw Virginia Theatre Festival performances of Hamill’s adaptation of “Little Women” witnessed her approach “to a completely different story,” Kubik said, adding that Hamill “really puts her focus on adhering to what the story is.”

Hamill “doesn’t completely modernize them, but she asks some questions,” Kubik said. “I’ve asked the actors to think about it: ‘You’re a young woman with no agency, no rights, no property.’ They can approach it with the freedom they now have. I think it’s great to look back on these classics and ask questions.”

Audience members can look to the Gossips characters to get a sense of running commentary on the action in “Sense and Sensibility” and its characters’ inevitable missteps along the way. Don’t be surprised if perils and plot twists feel immediate and fresh in our social media-saturated world.

“Someone puts something on Twitter, it’s global,” Kubik said. In some scenes, “it could have happened, and you’d be reading about it on Instagram. Somebody would be taking a selfie.”

The play does come with a content warning: The production contains discussions of death and pregnancy; a brief depiction of a dead body; discussion of child abandonment; and discussion of and depiction of emotional distress.

Other performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. Oct. 27, 28 and 29. Free parking is available in the Culbreth Road Parking Garage, which is next to the theater.

Tickets are $14; they’re $12 for seniors and for UVa faculty, staff and Alumni Association members. Students get in for $8, and full-time UVa students who reserve their seats in advance can get in for free. For tickets, go online to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or call (434) 924-3376.