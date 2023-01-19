 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scottsville's Victory Hall Players begins new performance season Feb. 24

  • 0

Victory Hall Players will open its new season with "Love, Loss and What I Wore" by Nora and Delia Ephron on Feb. 24 and 25 at Victory Hall in Scottsville. Courtney Jett Walker will direct.

Scottsville Center for the Arts and Natural Environment, which made the announcement, also unveiled a partnership with Persimmon Tree Players in Fluvanna County to present "Death By Design" by Rob Urbana as its spring show. Sean Michael McCord will direct the production, which will be presented on April 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 at Victory Hall.

Auditions for "Death By Design" are scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at Victory Hall.

Volunteers are welcome to audition for the show or sign up to work backstage. For information, email getcurious@svilleartsandnature.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At Live Arts, 'The River' is 'poetic in a good way'

At Live Arts, 'The River' is 'poetic in a good way'

In the haunting play from the creator of "The Ferryman" and "Jerusalem," one thing is clear: a man has invited a woman to a remote cabin on a cliff above his lifelong fishing spot. After that, not much is obvious, except that the woman abruptly disappears. If you like mysteries and savor a little sense of the eerie, "The River" may be the thought-provoking show you've been seeking, even if it's easier to experience than to explain.

Best Bets for Sunday, Jan. 15

Wednesday Music Club: “Musical Interlude,” a scholarship winners’ recital by university music majors featuring cellist Christopher Fox of the …

Best Bets for Thursday, Jan. 19

10 Years: Jefferson School African American Heritage Center’s 10th-anniversary celebration with cocktails and music by DJ Double U at 5:30 p.m…

A lion roars on Broadway as box office hauls reveal winners

A lion roars on Broadway as box office hauls reveal winners

It was feast or famine at the Broadway box office as 2022 wound down, with eye-popping revenue for popular shows — including a staggering new Broadway record for “The Lion King” — not lifting all strugglers. Twenty-one of the 33 shows available broke the $1 million mark for the week ending Sunday, and “The Lion King” made history with the biggest haul ever, an astonishing $4,315,000 over nine performances. But the usual bump was barely evident for other shows like “Topdog/Underdog,” with just $345,000 over eight shows, and “Ohio State Murders,” pulling in just $312,000 to a half-empty theater despite starring Audra McDonald.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sarah Michelle Gellar won't allow her daughter act until she turns 18

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert