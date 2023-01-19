Scottsville's Victory Hall Players begins new performance season Feb. 24

Victory Hall Players will open its new season with "Love, Loss and What I Wore" by Nora and Delia Ephron on Feb. 24 and 25 at Victory Hall in Scottsville. Courtney Jett Walker will direct.
Scottsville Center for the Arts and Natural Environment, which made the announcement, also unveiled a partnership with Persimmon Tree Players in Fluvanna County to present "Death By Design" by Rob Urbana as its spring show. Sean Michael McCord will direct the production, which will be presented on April 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 at Victory Hall.
Auditions for "Death By Design" are scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at Victory Hall.
Volunteers are welcome to audition for the show or sign up to work backstage. For information, email getcurious@svilleartsandnature.org.