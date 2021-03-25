Richmond Ballet to present 'Swan Lake' in virtual PVCC event

Piedmont Virginia Community College is keeping its 23-year tradition of annual Richmond Ballet performances going with an online-only performance of "Swan Lake."

The full-length ballet can be seen Sunday through April 4 through a link at www.pvcc.edu/performingarts for $4 per household.

The production, featuring Tchaikovsky's famous score, descends from an 1895 staging by French choreographer Marius Petipa. Nicholas "Papa" Beriozoff learned the version directly from Petipa.

It tells the story of Prince Siegfried, who receives a crossbow for his 21st birthday. A swan he sees on a hunt transforms at night into Odette, the Swan Queen, and he falls in love with her.

The performance by Virginia's state ballet is made possible in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional support from the Watterson Foundation.

For details, go to www.pvcc.edu/performingarts. For tickets, call the box office at (434) 961-5376.