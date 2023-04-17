This week’s performance by the Dance Program of the Department of Drama at the University of Virginia will share new works by guest choreographers Cara Hagan and Ruth Olga Sherman, original dance film projects by students and a variety of different perspectives.

The Spring Dance Concert, which will be presented at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in UVa’s Ruth Caplin Theatre, “is an escape if you need it, and kinetic and tactile responses we missed during COVID,” said Kim Brooks Mata, who is associate professor and artistic director of dance for the UVa Department of Drama. “There’s a little bit of something for everybody. Seeing people moving through space with music can be very rejuvenating.”

Dance students created a short screendance with Hagan, author of “Screendance from Film to Festival: Celebration and Curatorial Practice,” during her weeklong residency at UVa. Four student dancers worked with cinematographer and UVa alumna Elizabeth Culbertson at the Looking Glass at Ix Art Park, and “Hypnagogia,” the resulting screendance, invites viewers to join the dancers in the liminal space between waking and sleeping.

“Screendance is really diving into a different aspect of being together and being in our bodies,” Brooks Mata said. “It’s an art form in which equal weight is given to the camera and the bodies. It’s a bit different from seeing a straight-up music video. It’s really a synthesis of these art forms that focuses on camera angles and dance angles.”

Sherman, who is an artistic associate and choreographer from Charlottesville Ballet, taught jazz dance at UVa this semester. Her work is “NightBirds’ Song,” which explores love, loss and the value of sharing sorrows with others.

Brooks Mata’s piece is “The time it takes,” in which a trio of student dancers explores a movement vocabulary that develops into an examination of movement patterns, the limitations they bring and ways to disrupt them.

Another faculty member, assistant professor of dance Katie Baer Schetlick, will present her “Dance for Four Dancers,” which follows dancers as they both feel and articulate interlaced vibrations and experience “riff as catharsis.”

Four dance students have created original works for the concert.

Third-year student Alyssa Kelly will present “We’ve Been Here Before,” which dives into the tensions between dreams and reality, and fourth-year dancer Maria Paula Guzman is offering “Zeteo,” which takes its name from a Greek word meaning “to seek in order to find.”

Sara Burtner, a fourth-year kinesiology major and dance minor, will present “I slept fine,” a solo work that uses white noise and fragments of lyrics to examine the thoughts that keep people up at night. Gabrielle Richardson, a fourth-year global studies major and dance minor, contributes “afloat (memory’s ocean) grounded (reflection’s forest),” which looks at the evolution of the choreographer and videographer’s approach to movement during her time at UVa through images from the natural world, including motions of swans, butterflies and leaves.

“We start the creative process at the beginning of the semester. and a lot of our practice is about finding ourselves and learning to process our experiences. That experience is really important,” Brooks Mata said. “A lot of what they’re learning is not only being in conversation with their bodies. Either they are thinking outside the box, or realizing that they created the box and need to break it down.”

The collaborative element of choreography can have lasting benefit “whether students go into an artistic field or not,” Brooks Mata said. “It provides some opportunities for communicating,” which can help students be effective in any career they choose, she said.

There’s a good chance that the dancers aren’t the only ones who come away learning something. Brooks Mata said the concert will give audience members a chance to step away from their tiny screens and remember what it is like to savor moments of connection between performer and perceiver.

“We get attached to devices, and it can be hard to disconnect,” Brooks Mata said. “Seventy-five minutes without a device can be a reward in itself.”

Full-time UVa students are eligible to receive free tickets by reserving them at least 24 hours in advance. For tickets and details, go to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu, visit the Arts Box Office in person from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or call (434) 924-3376. Free parking will be available in the Culbreth Road Parking Garage, which is next to the UVa Drama Building.