Real farm gives 'Oklahoma!' a sense of place behind the music

The wind indeed may come sweeping down the plain while you’re watching a new production of “Oklahoma!” that’s opening Thursday evening. That’s because Brian Clowdus Experiences has set the classic musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II at an actual working farm with a barn that already has weathered two centuries.

Whether or not the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, Mount Rouge Farm in Roseland will give audience members’ imaginations a wholesome boost as they settle in for an evening of singing, random animal sounds and outdoor immersion. The production, which continues through Sept. 5, gives director and producer Brian Clowdus an opportunity to bring people a deeper appreciation for the story.

“I like to take theater and put it in places where it ought to be,” said Clowdus, who brought an outdoor production on “The Sound of Music” to the Nelson County mountains two years ago. “I wanted ‘Oklahoma!’ to be at a working farm. When I stepped on the property, I thought, ‘This is where it’s meant to be.’ “

Mooing, chirping and breezes in the trees may add an improvisational feel that’s hard to duplicate indoors.