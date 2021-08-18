Real farm gives 'Oklahoma!' a sense of place behind the music

The wind indeed may come sweeping down the plain while you’re watching a new production of “Oklahoma!” that’s opening Thursday evening. That’s because Brian Clowdus Experiences has set the classic musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II at an actual working farm with a barn that already has weathered two centuries.
Whether or not the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, Mount Rouge Farm in Roseland will give audience members’ imaginations a wholesome boost as they settle in for an evening of singing, random animal sounds and outdoor immersion. The production, which continues through Sept. 5, gives director and producer Brian Clowdus an opportunity to bring people a deeper appreciation for the story.
“I like to take theater and put it in places where it ought to be,” said Clowdus, who brought an outdoor production on “The Sound of Music” to the Nelson County mountains two years ago. “I wanted ‘Oklahoma!’ to be at a working farm. When I stepped on the property, I thought, ‘This is where it’s meant to be.’ “
Mooing, chirping and breezes in the trees may add an improvisational feel that’s hard to duplicate indoors.
“For me, I think it just adds to the experience,” Clowdus said, adding that he welcomes the animals’ improvisational contributions. “When you’re in a dark theater, you’re not on a farm. When you’re working in these found spaces, the audience doesn’t have to imagine being there. When you’re in an outdoor environment, you can collect eggs from chickens. You can hang laundry from a tree.”
Picnic tables provide the VIP seating, offering a tactile layer to the immersive aspect. For audience members still emerging from sheltered spaces, the show offers a chance to reconnect with live performances and the outdoors at the same time.
Fans who remember the director’s previous site-specific outdoor production in the Wintergreen Resort area will understand why he headed back to Nelson County.
“ ‘The Sound of Music’ was a major hit for us,” Clowdus said. “It’s amazing what word of mouth can do if you create a really evocative environment.” He added that “pre-buzz” for “Oklahoma!” was underway before rehearsals even had begun.
“Oklahoma!” is set in 1906 and based on a play written in 1931 — “Green Grow the Lilacs” by Lynn Riggs — and it opened on Broadway in 1943. The original Broadway production, considered groundbreaking in its day, ran for 2,212 performances and inspired an Academy Award-winning film version in 1955. As Clowdus sees it, the show’s unapologetic Americana and the sentimental but complex story continue to resonate today.
“I’m so excited to do this show in the time period we are in now,” Clowdus said. “I think people are hungry to be entertained. People are hungry for hope.”
The songs will be familiar even to people who haven’t seen the musical before; think “The Surrey with the Fringe on Top,” “I Cain’t Say No,” “People Will Say We’re in Love,” “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” and, of course, the title number.
The land-use struggles and cultural differences between farmers and cowboys that fuel the musical’s drama can speak to modern audiences weary of current disagreements and strife.
“It has the ability to bring people together,” Clowdus said of the show, which won a special Pulitzer Prize in 1944 for Rodgers and Hammerstein in their first collaboration. “For three hours, we can set aside our differences and be together.”
“This version is going to be so different than it would have been in 2020,” Clowdus said. “I think this story has never been as meaningful as it is at this moment.”
The cast includes James O’Keefe as Curly, Julie Trammel as Laurey, Anthony Watson as Will Parker, Lexxi Frilles as Ado Annie, Austin Mirsoltani as Jud Fry, Ariana Dewing as Dream Laurey, Artur Aleksanyan as Ali Hakim, Savannah Craven as Gertie, Marlene Thacker as Aunt Eller and Karl Lindevaldsen as Andrew Carnes.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at Mount Rouge Farm at 74 Mount Rouge Road in Roseland.
General-admission tickets start at $44, and VIP seats start at $99. For tickets and details go to brianclowdus.com.