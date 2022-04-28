Raised/Razed documentary to premiere at Jefferson School African American Heritage Center

A documentary about Charlottesville’s Vinegar Hill neighborhood will premiere Saturday at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

Maupintown Media and VPM present the premiere of Raised/Razed, a documentary film about the life and history of Vinegar Hill, written and directed by Lorenzo Dickerson and Jordy Yager.

Raised/Razed follows the story of one of Charlottesville’s oldest African American neighborhoods, charting the lives of residents over nearly a century after the city of Charlottesville razed the neighborhood as part of urban renewal.

The outdoor screening will be held on the parking deck of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center on Saturday, April 30. There will be 200 chairs provided on a first-come first-served basis and attendees are encouraged to bring portable chairs if they have them. Doors open at 7 p.m., with food for purchase from Vegan Comfort Soul Food and Caked Up Cville. The film begins at 8 p.m., with a Q&A to follow at 9:15 p.m.

Raised/Razed will make its television premiere May 12 at 9 p.m. on VPM PBS.