'Picasso at the Lapin Agile' offers absurdist, anachronistic fun

A physicist and an artist walk into a bar and discover big ideas, colorful characters — and a wild and crazy time.
Steve Martin’s “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” which opens Friday on Four County Players’ home stage in Barboursville as part of the community theater’s 49th season, offers an absurdist and often anachronistic snapshot of a meeting of minds in a Parisian café in 1904. The action unfolds not long before Pablo Picasso’s approach to cubism in his 1907 painting “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon” changed the way people looked at art and Albert Einstein’s groundbreaking Special Theory of Relativity in 1905 challenged their comfort level in just about everything else.
Charlie Gilliam plays Einstein and Andy Davis portrays Picasso in a show that director Derby Thomas calls “a 90-minute stand-up routine with each of the characters being a little sliver” of Martin at his madcap best. The director said fans of the white-suited, banjo-playing Martin of the landmark 1984 comedy special may see a little of their favorite comedian in each of the 1993 play’s characters.
“Steve Martin, in the stand-up world, is the guy who never lands the punchline,” Thomas said. “It’s just energy, energy, energy.”
That energy practically pulses with dizzying questions about the power of ideas to change the world as we know it.
Martin “has picked this moment to question everything,” Thomas said. “What does it take to change the future? Can we change the future? How do you leave a legacy? Is one legacy better than another because of its size or accomplishment?
“How does talent work? What does genius do? ... Who decides what art is? Who decides what science is? And who gets to be the arbiter of what changes the future?”
Thomas’ cast also includes Stephanie Finn as Germaine, Nick Hagy as Freddy, Harold Langsam as Gaston, Robert Wray as Sagot, Stephanie Owen as Suzanne/Admirer, John Wharton as Charles Dabernow Schmendiman, Drea Dyer as The Countess and John Baker as The Visitor. Together, they portray a colorful group of real-life figures and characters straight from Martin’s imagination.
Schmendiman, an inventor who believes he’s a genius but fears he’ll never be remembered, perhaps gets the biggest slice of Martin’s self-deprecating humor.
Thomas said the comedy satisfies by making sure the other characters “aren’t just accents. They’re thoroughly fleshed out. You almost want more Schmendiman when Schmendiman leaves. You almost want more of the Countess, because there’s a story there.”
Casting the show went well because “everybody who came out for auditions was fantastic,” Thomas said. “That’s where the suspension of disbelief comes in. We want Einstein to have curly hair, but we can wig that.”
Luckily, he said, Gilliam’s own hair evokes the iconic character just fine, and the chemistry among the cast members creates a safe space for serious concepts and oddball opinions alike.
“We want the comedic timing, and the openness to have fun,” Thomas said. “You don’t have to force camaraderie where it isn’t. They really are an ensemble. You really get lucky sometimes.”
Thomas said the environment allows each cast member room to shine and offers an example of the generosity of Central Virginia’s acting community.
“That’s not something you can teach,” he said.
Audience members who’ve been yearning for live theater since the pandemic began can be sure that the cast is just as excited to be there as they are.
“These are folks who’ve been chomping to do their art for 18-20 months,” the director said. And without giving any plot twists away, Baker, whose character is billed as The Visitor, “is worth his weight in gold to wait around to hear from him,” he said.
Laura Mawyer is production stage manager, Wendy Novicoff is producer, Tricia Emlet is costume designer, Steven Reid is lighting designer, Dan Feigert is scenic designer, John Holdren is sound designer, Meg Hoover is lead carpenter and properties designer, Marietta Feigert is assistant scenic designer, Mandy Shuker is assistant stage manager, Carl Schwaner is sound engineer, Nick Hagy is technical director and Gary Warwick White is production manager.
Tickets are $18, $16 for seniors and students and $14 for children ages 12 and younger. On Friday nights, all tickets are $10. Parents will want to keep in mind that the production contains explicit language and adult content.
For tickets or details, go to fourcp.org or dial the box office at (540) 832-5355.