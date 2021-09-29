'Picasso at the Lapin Agile' offers absurdist, anachronistic fun

Martin “has picked this moment to question everything,” Thomas said. “What does it take to change the future? Can we change the future? How do you leave a legacy? Is one legacy better than another because of its size or accomplishment?

“How does talent work? What does genius do? ... Who decides what art is? Who decides what science is? And who gets to be the arbiter of what changes the future?”

Thomas’ cast also includes Stephanie Finn as Germaine, Nick Hagy as Freddy, Harold Langsam as Gaston, Robert Wray as Sagot, Stephanie Owen as Suzanne/Admirer, John Wharton as Charles Dabernow Schmendiman, Drea Dyer as The Countess and John Baker as The Visitor. Together, they portray a colorful group of real-life figures and characters straight from Martin’s imagination.

Schmendiman, an inventor who believes he’s a genius but fears he’ll never be remembered, perhaps gets the biggest slice of Martin’s self-deprecating humor.

Thomas said the comedy satisfies by making sure the other characters “aren’t just accents. They’re thoroughly fleshed out. You almost want more Schmendiman when Schmendiman leaves. You almost want more of the Countess, because there’s a story there.”