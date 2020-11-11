Persimmon Tree Players' 'Earnest in Isolation' salutes resilient community theater

“We tried to convert ‘Moon Over Buffalo’ into something that would work in virtual [format], but it didn’t work,” Green said. “We wanted something that was set up for virtual use.”

Attempts to film a performance or convert the production to a radio play fizzled. A new hurdle Green encountered — as countless other theater groups have learned the hard way during the pandemic — is that the rights secured to perform plays and musicals live on stage usually don’t automatically include the rights to perform them online or on video. Securing new rights also takes time that might not be available as opening night draws near.

“I started to poke around and see what was in public domain,” Green said.

Green already was working with “The Importance of Being Earnest” for a summer theater class he was taking at Longwood University, so he decided to take a closer look at the comedy.

“The fact that it’s so dialogue-based made it pretty appropriate,” he said.

He wrote “Earnest in Isolation” as a play within a play with Zoom performance in mind, centering the action around a plucky community theater troupe that’s trying to present Wilde’s witty classic in a virtual environment.