Persimmon Tree Players' 'Earnest in Isolation' salutes resilient community theater

A local community theater company is turning a classic comedy into a tailor-made virtual production to make sure the show goes on during the pandemic.
“Earnest in Isolation,” written by Tom Green, will be presented live on Zoom at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday by Persimmon Tree Players. It tells the story of a community theater cast teaming up with a greenhorn director to present a virtual opening-night performance of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
The new production gives the performers a sense of victory after a frustrating spring in which a previous production was silenced by an invisible critic.
Persimmon Tree Players’ crew had spent the weekend of March 6 to 8 finishing the set for “Moon Over Buffalo” so the cast could make itself at home there before the comedy opened in April. When the actors gathered on the new set at Carysbrook Performing Arts Center in Fork Union on the afternoon of March 8, they had no idea that their first rehearsal there would be their last.
The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a swift series of postponements and cancellations of performances across the country, and around the world. Persimmon Tree Players wasn’t immune. The Fluvanna County-based community theater group tried postponing the production — first to May, then June, then August — but eventually had to set it aside.
“We tried to convert ‘Moon Over Buffalo’ into something that would work in virtual [format], but it didn’t work,” Green said. “We wanted something that was set up for virtual use.”
Attempts to film a performance or convert the production to a radio play fizzled. A new hurdle Green encountered — as countless other theater groups have learned the hard way during the pandemic — is that the rights secured to perform plays and musicals live on stage usually don’t automatically include the rights to perform them online or on video. Securing new rights also takes time that might not be available as opening night draws near.
“I started to poke around and see what was in public domain,” Green said.
Green already was working with “The Importance of Being Earnest” for a summer theater class he was taking at Longwood University, so he decided to take a closer look at the comedy.
“The fact that it’s so dialogue-based made it pretty appropriate,” he said.
He wrote “Earnest in Isolation” as a play within a play with Zoom performance in mind, centering the action around a plucky community theater troupe that’s trying to present Wilde’s witty classic in a virtual environment.
The cast includes Jon Wilson of Syracuse, New York, as first-time community theater director Jonathan Griffith; Kirk Martini of Charlottesville as Charles Townsend; Kaye Pearse of Ocean Shores, Washington, as Katherine Davis; Jonathan Karns of Charlottesville as Jack Baxter; Kate Green from Scottsville as Addie Anderson; Ezra Smith of Charlottesville as Alex Anderson; Jen Starkey from Troy as Sarah Foster; and Marcus Dowd from Stafford as Marcus Madison.
Shannon Montague is technical director, and Green and Starkey share directing duties.
While the virtual format brought its own share of adjustments, it had its bright sides as well. Meeting online eliminated one of the well-known challenges of community theater participation — spending hours behind the wheel driving back and forth to rehearsals after a long day of work and home responsibilities.
And if there’s no need to gather in person to practice, there’s no reason why friends from out of town — or even out of state — can’t join the fun. Thanks to technology, Pearse is able to play Wilde’s scrumptiously sarcastic Lady Bracknell from her new home base in Washington state, despite the time-zone differences.
Wilson is making his Central Virginia stage debut without actually treading the boards of Carysbrook. The production gives him a chance to perform with Starkey, his sister, for the first time since their high school days.
“He texted her and said, ‘Can I audition for this?’ And he’s in Syracuse, New York,” Green said. “And now they’re getting to do a play together.”
Dowd, one of two high school students in the cast, was able to serve as production assistant and on-screen talent from his home in Stafford. And the convenience of Zoom has made it possible for local newcomers Karns, Martini, Smith and Kate Green to perform in their first Persimmon Tree Players production.
The random wackiness of working on mobile conferencing apps lends instant humor to the proceedings. If you’ve been part of a virtual work meeting or other event at some point over the past eight months that has gone hilariously wrong, your heart will go out to these fictional characters.
“People forget to unmute themselves,” Green said with a chuckle. “There are characters who get kicked out in the middle of a performance.”
The show finally went on for Persimmon Tree’s “Moon Over Miami” cast over the summer in the form of a public reading in Pleasant Grove Park for 11 masked, physically distanced family members and friends. For the team behind “Earnest in Isolation,” learning together how to present a play in a new format while bringing new talent into the fold for the future has been a valuable reminder of the resilience of community theater. Pandemic, beware: The theater bug resists all attempts at extermination.
“It is very much a valentine for community theater,” Green said of his play and the opportunities it has created. “I had no idea it would open up so many new connections and new avenues.”
To reserve your virtual seat for “Earnest in Isolation,” go to persimmontreeplayers.org.
