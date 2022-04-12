'Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet' coming to Paramount on Nov. 20

Earlier this month, Jesse Tyler Ferguson got a private tour of hallowed ground — Yankee Stadium. He and the cast of the Broadway revival of the baseball-themed “Take Me Out” got to walk on the grass and soak in the silent stands. Ferguson says he wasn’t expecting to be as moved as he was. Life was imitating art since the last scene of Richard Greenberg’s play is a private moment in an empty Yankee Stadium. “Take Me Out” explores what happens when Major League Baseball’s MVP comes out as gay, tracing the way that news unsettles the team and unleashes toxic prejudices.