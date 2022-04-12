'Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet' coming to Paramount on Nov. 20

Stars of Ukrainian ballet will be on the Paramount Theater stage at 1 and 5 p.m. Nov. 20 when Talmi Entertainment presents "Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet."
The 30th-anniversary tour, returning to stages for the first time after a two-year pandemic-prompted hiatus, will feature larger-than-life puppets, dazzling costumes and an international cast of world-class dancers and acrobats. Formerly known as "Moscow Ballet's 'Great Russian Nutcracker,'" the production, which has a theme of international unity and peace, has been renamed in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine, and one goal is to raise $100,000 for UNICEF. Additional donations are accepted online at nutcracker.com.
The production's Dove of Peace Adagio and the Land of Peace and Harmony segment in Act II will return, accompanied by new elements — a flock of white doves and new marionettes created by master puppeteers from Prague, Czech Republic.
Tickets are on sale for $175 platinum, $120 gold circle, $80, $70, $50, $40 and $30. Buy them online at https://www.theparamount.net/event/nutcracker/. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and one hour before each performance for in-person sales, and tickets also can be purchased by phone at (434) 979-1333.
Learn more details at theparamount.net and nutcracker.com.