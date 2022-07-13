New name, new 'Little Women' adaptation await theater festival's fans

Jo March always has been ahead of her time. Following the muse to become the writer she was destined to be meant forging ahead in a world without road maps, role models or safety nets. And at a time when audience members are heading back to live performances after a long time away, the newly renamed Virginia Theatre Festival is presenting a fresh look at Jo’s quest for identity and purpose.

“This is an opportunity to come together as an audience and have a communal experience again,” director Aubrey Snowden said, adding that the play is “just what we need right now.”

“There really is something in it for everyone,” Showden said. “You can see yourself in every character.

“It’s not stuffy. It’s not stagnant. It’s athletic in a way. It’s not your grandmother’s version of this play.”

Virginia Theatre Festival, formerly known as Heritage Theatre Festival, is opening its new season — its first on stage in two years — with Kate Hamill’s updated adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved classic at the University of Virginia’s Ruth Caplin Theatre. A preview performance is offered Thursday; opening night is Friday, and the show runs through July 31.

Snowden said Hamill’s take on Alcott’s book will remind readers who loved the novel as youngsters that its power to resonate hasn’t dimmed with the years.

“She’s an incredible adapter of the classics,” Snowden said of Hamill. “I worked on her ‘Emma’ in New York. The language feels as if it could come from today. She has a sense of how language works.” And although generations of readers have fond memories of losing themselves in Alcott’s book, “what we don’t want is a museum piece of theater.”

That means you’ll see the March sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy — as strong women and in all their girly, giggly glory. Snowden said the cast members click as sisters and capture the energy of teens maturing into women, drawing confidence from tight family bonds as they search for the futures that fit them.

“It’s messy, and funny, and it’s bawdy at times,” Snowden said. “These girls are just like us at the breakfast table.”

“Theater really is about stories. This production really gets at the issue of telling your own story,” the director said. “There is so much joy to be had in the fact that we are coming back together.”

In Hamill’s hands, the tale of the March sisters and the people who love them brings together people who may have been excluded in the past. This family is multiracial, and there is a place for everyone at the table. “It was really important to [Virginia Theatre Festival Artistic Director] Jenny [Wales] and [me] that there was representation and people could see themselves on stage,” Snowden said.

The quest for identity takes several forms, including “what it means to grow up in a society that expects so much of you,” Snowden said. Jo grapples with the idea of becoming a “lady” and what it could mean for her dreams of a career. Laurie must confront his own ideas of masculinity after his grandfather buys Laurie’s way out of the draft for military service in the Civil War, which happened for many well-off young men.

“They’re struggling about the same things,” Snowden said of Laurie and Jo.

As for Laurie, “it’s so clear that he’s desperate for family. He’s part of that family. There’s kismet in the way they meet.”

The novel’s exploration of women’s roles in society also reflects the embrace of family, and the play honors it.

“Meg wants to get married. She wants that holistic life,” the director said. “Jo wants something different. She’s grappling with what it means to be great — a great writer — and not let any of these expectations take that away from her.”

The cast includes Deandra McDonald as Marmee March, Christine Jacobs as Meg March, Sanjana Taskar as Jo March, Summer Ainsworth as Beth March, Alexa Moore as Amy March, Anish Pinnamaraju as Laurie, Abbey Toot as Hannah/Mrs. Mingott/Aunt March, James Stringer Jr. as John Brooks/Parrot. Dan Toot as Mr. Laurence/Mr. March/Mr. Dashwood, Alex Mitchell as Understudy Jo March/Meg March, Shelby Marie Edwards as Understudy Beth March/Amy March, Jamie Virostko as Understory Marmee/Hannah/Mrs. Mingott/Aunt March, Ethan Mitchell as Understudy Laurie/John Brooke/Parrot and Perry Medlin as Understudy Mr. Laurence/Mr. March/Mr. Dashwood.

The creative team behind the March sisters’ world includes lighting designer R. Lee Kennedy, scenic designer Anita Tripathi, production stage manager Morgan Jordan, assistant director Max Tankersley, sound designer Michael Rasbury, costume designer Grier Coleman and assistant stage manager Sarah Patisaul.

As the pandemic has not gone away, VTF is offering socially distanced performances on Sunday, Tuesday and July 24 and 26. When you buy a pair of tickets, the seats between you and neighboring audience members will be unavailable to help build a comfortable distance.

“I want people to feel safe whenever they come. I want people to fee comfortable whenever they come,” Snowden said.

Coming up next in Virginia Theatre Festival’s season is “No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone,” which opens on Aug. 3 in UVa’s Culbreth Theatre. Yolanda Rabun stars in the one-woman show about the iconic singer, songwriter, pianist and civil rights activist.

Keep in mind that “Little Women” carries a content advisory. The play contains discussions and depictions of gender identity, racism, illness, postpartum depression and death.

Tickets range from $35 to $15. The Virginia Theatre Festival is a program of UVa and is supported by the College and Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, the Office of the Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts, UVa Department of Drama and UVa Arts. For tickets and details, go to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or dial (434) 924-3376.