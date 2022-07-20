'Merry Widow' offers lighthearted fun in operetta setting

If you’re still trying to shake pandemic doldrums, nothing fuels a can-do spirit quite like a can-can.

When Charlottesville Opera opens its second production of the season, Franz Lehar’s “The Merry Widow,” on Friday at Paramount Theater, audience members will see plenty of dancing. There’s a vibrant cast of internationally lauded performers, a team of up-and-coming singers from the company’s Ader Emerging Artists ranks and a chorus filled with Charlottesville-area children and adults.

And its stars bring a rare spark that blends their skills at singing and comedy. Caroline Worra, Charlottesville Opera’s new artistic director, stars as Hanna Glawari — the “merry widow” of the title — and Richard Troxell is Count Danilo. They’ve performed the roles together before.

“The two of them have this great comedic chemistry,” said Leanne Pettit Clement, Charlottesville Opera’s general director.

Clement said that in addition to working directly with the emerging artists, Worra, who has sung the role seven times, leads by example.

“They really made an excellent choice in Caroline. This is new for her to be in administration,” Clement said. “She loves young singers and is a great teacher.

“I see the emerging artists watching her in rehearsals. She also just leads by example. She has that kind of charisma. ... By and large, the greatest part of the learning experience is being on stage with these performers.”

“It’s rare for me to see her without a smile on her face. She’s a very joyful person.”

Clement said that some local fans don’t realize how much the emerging singers value the opportunity to learn from Worra and the rest of the team.

“The supporters weren’t always aware of Charlottesville Opera’s reputation as a whole,” she said. “Coming from outside the company, I know the reputation on a national level. It’s training opera singers for the future.”

Clement said “The Merry Widow,” which also will be presented Sunday, is a great entry point for people who are new to opera. Even folks who aren’t familiar with the art form will recognize a lot of the music, including the “Merry Widow Waltz,” “Vilja Song” and “Da geh’ ich zu Maxim (You’ll Find Me at Maxim’s).”

“Operetta is really the French precursor to the musical,” she said. “It’s fun, it’s funny, and there’s lots of dancing. Part of it has to do with the familiarity of the can-can.”

And if you’re looking for another reason to persuade an opera newcomer to accompany you, it’ll be a little easier to follow the plot.

“I think it’s important for people to know that this performance is in English,” Clement said. “It’s going to feel more like a musical than an opera.”

The 127-member Charlottesville Opera company started its season July 15 with a traditional musical, “The Sound of Music,” and Clement praised the team effort that members invested in it.

“It was truly a delight. I am so proud of that production, and not only because it was such a beautiful show,” Clement said. “I am so proud of the camaraderie.”

Audience members quickly caught the spirit. “Our audiences were really ready to be back in the theater and wanted something joyful,” Clement said.

The creative team for “The Merry Widow” includes director Stephanie Havey, conductor Lawrence Loh, choreographer Catherine Turner, assistant conductor Stephen Carey, lighting/scenic director Barry Steele, costume designer Glenn Breed and costume coordinator Rachel Herrick.

Joining Worra and Troxell in the cast are Katherine Henly as Valencienne; Andrew Stenson as Camille, Count de Rosillon; Joseph Canuto Leon as Baron Zeta; and David Kaverman as Njegus.

Look for Greg Sliskovich as Kromow/Njegus (cover), Logan Webber as Bogdanovitsch/Camille (cover), Christina Nicastro as Sylviane/Hanna Glawari (cover), Rashard Deleston as Raoul de St. Brioche/Danilo (cover), Dalton Woody as Vicomte Cascada, Erin Rose as Olga/Jou-Jou (cover), Jacob Surzyn as Pritischitsch/Danilo (cover), Amanda Wyand as Praskowia/Dodo (cover), Emily Solo as Lolo/Dance Captain, Madeline Coffey as Dodo/Valencienne (cover), Simone Brown as Jou-Jou/Sylviane (cover), Karli Forte as Frou-Frou/Olga (cover), Jamie Webb as Clo-Clo/Praskowia (cover) and Hillary Schranze as Margot.

For tickets, reservations and the latest COVID safety policies, go to theparamount.net.