Have you ever felt as if a little too much is riding on the choice between sensible shoes and heels? Is there a garment in your closet that instantly sweeps you back to a moment you can’t forget? And how do you really feel about that purse you haul around every day?

Two clothing racks will be featured prominently on stage in Scottsville’s Victory Hall Theater when “Love, Loss and What I Wore” is presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The play dives into the relationships women have with clothes, and with one another, so in between the costumes on the racks are personal items the actresses brought in to honor the individualized nature of the play.

Nora and Delia Ephron wrote the play, which is based on Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book of the same name, and it’s a popular choice for fundraisers across the country.

“It’s usually done as a performance reading,” said Courtney Jeff Walker, who’s taking that path while directing the Victory Hall Players’ production. Expect the show to last an hour and a half with intermission.

Kristin Freshwater of Victory Hall Theater is the producer, and Sophie Freshwater is technical director. The cast includes Mary Bova, Doddie Greer, Anne Loebs, Terri Long and Jessie Handy, who will portray about 15 different women from their 30s to their 70s.

“It’s such a fun show,” Walker said. “It would be a fun date night or girls’ night out kind of show.”

Bova plays Gingy, who serves as a narrator for the show. Gingy’s own clothing memories begin with a Brownies uniform and bring to mind moments from marriages and motherhood.

Wardrobes that revolve around black get their due; so do prom dresses and bras. Characters honor their inner vamps and vixens. Chances are good that if you’ve ever had a favorite article of clothing, or one that brought more than its share of discomfort, you’ll recognize your own experiences in the characters’ musings.

“There’s a story about a lost T-shirt that was a favorite,” Walker said. “There’s a story called ‘I Hate My Purse.’ There are some stories about childhood dresses.”

Walker said that all the play’s monologues will make their way into the local production.

“The more time we spent with the script, the more attached we got to everything,” she said.

The shared experience of tying milestones large and small to memories of what one wore at the moment has resonated with Walker’s cast.

“It has been really fun to see these women get comfortable with these characters, and with each other,” Walker said.

Don’t be surprised if the show gets you thinking about hangs in your own closets at home and why. Walker even admits to a favorite garment or two of her own.

“I love the color blue, and I have a favorite blue scarf,” she said.

Tickets are $15; students and seniors pay $10. Get them at svilleartsandnature.square.site or at the door. For information, go to svilleartsandnature.org.