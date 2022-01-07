 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Louisa native to serve as Charlottesville Opera's new general director
Louisa native to serve as Charlottesville Opera's new general director

A mezzo-soprano who hails from Louisa has been chosen to serve as Charlottesville Opera’s new general director. Gail Kitch, president of Charlottesville Opera Board of Directors, announced Monday that Clement’s appointment was effective Jan. 1.

Leanne Pettit Clement led Opéra Louisiane in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a decade. During her tenure, the budget grew from $100,000 to $500,000, educational initiatives allowed more than 3,000 students to experience opera for free each year, and the company’s endowment has grown.

Clement started her career specializing in dramatic mezzo-soprano roles in Verdi and Wagner works. She started pursuing her interest in producing opera while still a doctoral student at Louisiana State University, where she co-founded LSU Opera Outreach Program. Her initiative took opera to Baton Rouge schools that had few music programs.

Clement was introduced to opera through a touring educational program that came to Louisa, which she said in a news release was a life-changing experience that she wants to share with other children.

Charlottesville Opera will return to the Paramount Theater for a summer season that will include productions of “The Sound of Music” on July 7, 8, 9 and 10 and “The Merry Widow” on July 22 and 24. For details, go to CharlottesvilleOpera.org.

