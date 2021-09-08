'Locally Sourced' brings original short plays to Live Arts'

Live Arts will bring four original short plays from its Playwrights' Lab to the stage in "Locally Sourced," which can be seen at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in its Gibson Theater.

"Innovation" by John Lawson will be directed by Chris Baumer. The cast includes Austen Weathersby, Brian Dowd and Bob Abbott.

"Marriage Wars" by BL Sherk, directed by David Minton, features Elizabeth Rose and Chris Estey.

"Seek Immediate Shelter" by Julius Neelley features Mary Catherine Hughes and Danny Wagner, and Dawn Schimke serves as director.

Boomie Pedersen directs "The Stoop" by Tanya K. Manwill; the cast includes Elizabeth Brubaker, Paige Goodloe and Gwen Cassady.

Masks will be worn at all times when people are indoors, including the theaters, lobbies and restrooms. Patrons ages 18 and older will be required to present proof of full vaccination, such as a card or digital vaccine record. Seating has been reduced by 21% to help people maintain proper social distancing. More information about COVID-19 policies can be found online at livearts.org/covid.

Tickets are available on a "pay what you can" basis, with a suggested price of $20. Learn more at livearts.org, or call (434) 977-4177.

