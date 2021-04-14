Local celebration of National Dance Week moves to April -- and online

The February 2020 “Celebration of Dance” event took place as scheduled shortly before COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns and event cancellations began in earnest. “Normally, it is the last week of February,” Daniel said.

Daniel said that several participating groups have been part of the event since the first year at Carver Recreation Center, including Wilson School of Dance, Elite Revolution Cloggers and Charlottesville Swing Dance Society.

‘Celebration of Dance” has exceeded attendance expectations since its inaugural outing, when the Carver team had to arrange more chairs in a hurry once the audience arrived. “I was expecting maybe 50 people, and we had more than 100,” Daniel said.

Seeing other genres performed expands young dancers’ awareness of the breadth of dance, which adds an educational element to the fun of performing. Learning how dance can express treasured cultural values around the world helps inform students’ approaches to the dance styles they’ve grown up enjoying. The swing dancers always amaze younger dance students who rarely see couples dancing demonstrated, Daniel said.