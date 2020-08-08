Live Artsunveils its Forging Ahead Season of weekly livestreamed programming

It’s also possible to buy individual tickets to the four shows and the holiday event for $30 to $25. Look for tickets to become available one month before each show at livearts.org.

Most of the fall and winter offerings will be performed live but presented digitally to help keep theater fans, casts and crews safe during the pandemic. The current plans for spring programming call for a combination of in-person and digital offerings. Social distancing and other rigorous safety protocols will be maintained.

Pape has divided Live Arts’ offerings into fall, winter and spring lineups to make sure the theater has maximum flexibility. There will be what Live Arts calls “featured performances” in all three lineups. Look for “Locally Sourced” and Shelby Marie Edwards’ one-woman show, “Lost Home. Win Home.”

Friday night offerings are on a rotating basis. Look for First Fridays, which offers visits to local performing artists’ studios; Second Fridays, which features radio plays with Foley sound effects artists; Third Fridays, which serves up re-imagined coffeehouses of live performances; and Fourth Fridays, in which makers and artisans present skill-building content.