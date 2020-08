Live Arts unveils its Forging Ahead Season of weekly livestreamed programming

The shows will go on — with a flexible, inclusive new approach.

Live Arts announced Saturday that its new theater season will include nine months’ worth of weekly livestreamed programming. Most of the offerings will be available on a pay-what-you-can basis.

The new 2020-2021 Forging Ahead Season will begin Sept. 18. Instead of renewing their subscriptions, patrons will purchase season passes to receive the entire season of content. Most of the content will be available to the entire Charlottesville community without a paywall, which will bring the enrichment and entertainment of theater to everyone during the social and financial upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The basic season pass is $150 and includes five times more events than the customary season offers, according to Jeremy Duncan Pape, Live Arts’ interim artistic director. He’s the architect behind the new season’s flexible structure.