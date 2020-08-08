Live Arts unveils its Forging Ahead Season of weekly livestreamed programming

The shows will go on — with a flexible, inclusive new approach.
Live Arts announced Saturday that its new theater season will include nine months’ worth of weekly livestreamed programming. Most of the offerings will be available on a pay-what-you-can basis.
The new 2020-2021 Forging Ahead Season will begin Sept. 18. Instead of renewing their subscriptions, patrons will purchase season passes to receive the entire season of content. Most of the content will be available to the entire Charlottesville community without a paywall, which will bring the enrichment and entertainment of theater to everyone during the social and financial upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The basic season pass is $150 and includes five times more events than the customary season offers, according to Jeremy Duncan Pape, Live Arts’ interim artistic director. He’s the architect behind the new season’s flexible structure.
The bonus season pass, available for $250, also includes tickets to live digital performances of four full-length shows — “Marat/Sade,” “Sweat,” “The Children” and “The Aliens” — as well as “A Very Special Socially Distanced Live Arts Holiday Special,” the December fundraiser. “Sweat” and “The Children” originally had been scheduled for the spring, but were postponed when the pandemic hit.
It’s also possible to buy individual tickets to the four shows and the holiday event for $30 to $25. Look for tickets to become available one month before each show at livearts.org.
Most of the fall and winter offerings will be performed live but presented digitally to help keep theater fans, casts and crews safe during the pandemic. The current plans for spring programming call for a combination of in-person and digital offerings. Social distancing and other rigorous safety protocols will be maintained.
Pape has divided Live Arts’ offerings into fall, winter and spring lineups to make sure the theater has maximum flexibility. There will be what Live Arts calls “featured performances” in all three lineups. Look for “Locally Sourced” and Shelby Marie Edwards’ one-woman show, “Lost Home. Win Home.”
Friday night offerings are on a rotating basis. Look for First Fridays, which offers visits to local performing artists’ studios; Second Fridays, which features radio plays with Foley sound effects artists; Third Fridays, which serves up re-imagined coffeehouses of live performances; and Fourth Fridays, in which makers and artisans present skill-building content.
The annual summer tradition of a teen musical production is expected to continue in July 2021. That show takes place in next year’s season, so patrons can look forward to that announcement in the future.
Learn more about the new season at livearts.org. For season passes, call box office manager Darryl Smith at (434) 977-4177.
