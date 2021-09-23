Live Arts unveils its 2021-2022 performance season lineup

Live Arts will open “reIGNITE Live Arts,” its 2021-2022 season, on Oct. 15 with a production of “Every Brilliant Thing” by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe in the Gibson Theater. Clinton Johnston will direct.

“Every Brilliant Thing” will run through Nov. 7, and an audience talkback event is set for Oct. 21.

Next in the community theater’s 31st season will be a new play by award-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, in which David Vaughn Straughn will make his Live Arts directorial debut. The play, which is yet to be named, will open Jan. 14, 2022, and run through Jan. 30 in the Gibson Theater.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride” by Matthew Lopez follows; opening night is March 4. Perry Medlin will direct the play, which runs through March 27 in the Gibson Theater. The Boozy Drag Brunch Fundraiser is planned during the run of the show, on March 20.

Betsy Rudelich Tucker will direct “The Children” by Lucy Kirkwood. The play opens April 15 and runs through May 7 in the Founders Theater.

“Accidental Death of an Anarchist” by Dario Fo, translated by Jon Laskin and Michael Aquilante, will be the next to open, on May 20 in the Gibson Theater. Susan E. Evans, Live Arts’ artistic director, will direct. The show will run through June 5.